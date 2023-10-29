Wakefield Trinity tie down Spain international as Daryl Powell’s squad continues to come together

Wakefield Trinity back Romain Franco has signed on the dotted line for 2024 having been on trial at the club for the vast majority of this year, with Daryl Powell continuing to form his squad at Belle Vue.

Two-time Spain international Franco – who also appeared for France B – joined Trinity at the end of May on an initial one-month trial, scoring a try on his debut in a home victory against Leeds Rhinos and crossing oncemore against Hull KR soon after.

Despite tearing his rotator cuff and being sidelined for just over two months, that trial was extended until the end of the season, with the 25-year-old making four appearances in total as well as being named 18th man against former club Catalans Dragons.

The winger, also able to play at centre, will now remain with Wakefield following their relegation having signed a one-year deal.

Daryl Powell’s squad continues to come together at Wakefield Trinity

Elsewhere at Belle Vue, Daryl Powell has tied down both Jack Croft and Isaac Shaw with 12-month deals as he continues the process of putting his squad together for the club’s first campaign in the Championship in over 20 years.

Centre Croft made nine appearances for Trinity under Mark Applegarth in 2023. Signing a four-year professional deal aged 17 in 2018, he debuted the following year, and has enjoyed loan spells in the second & third tiers with Oldham, Barrow Raiders and Newcastle Thunder.

The Keighley-born ace will turn 23 in December, and earlier this year also tried his hand down under for a short spell, making three appearances for Queensland Cup outfit Wynnum-Manly Seagulls before returning to Wakefield.

21-year-old Shaw meanwhile has six appearances to his name in Wakefield colours so far, though only one was made this term, with the other five in 2022.

The forward has also appeared as a loanee for both Sheffield Eagles and Super League outfit Hull KR, featuring for the Robins in their 64-6 defeat at Wigan Warriors the week before the Challenge Cup final when boss Willie Peters rotated heavily.

Similarly to Croft, teammate Shaw also tried his luck overseas this year, featuring six times in the French Elite One Championship for Villeneuve Leopards before making the move back to Belle Vue.

