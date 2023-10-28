Wakefield Trinity pull off Jermaine McGillvary coup: ‘Hopefully I can help the club reach Super League’

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of experienced winger Jermaine McGillvary for the 2024 season following his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

The 35-year-old left hometown club Huddersfield at the end of last season, having scored 209 tries in 312 appearances for the Giants between 2010 and 2023.

McGillvary has won 21 caps in total on the international stage for Great Britain and England, representing his country in the 2017 World Cup final.

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell says he is delighted to have secured the services of McGillvary for their 2024 campaign in the Championship.

Powell said: “When I spoke to Jermaine before we managed to secure his signature I was super impressed with how driven he is to have a big season in 2024.

“He’s been an unbelievable player for a number of years and I have no doubt he’s going to have a barnstorming season on the wing for Wakefield Trinity.

“He is an impressive man and player and I am confident the Trinity supporters will absolutely love what he will do this season.”

Jermaine McGillvary wants to help Wakefield Trinity reach Super League

McGillvary says he wants to help Trinity return to Super League after they suffered relegation last season.

He said: “At the end of the season Powelly sent me a message seeing if I was interested in his next project.

“Obviously I’ve known Powelly throughout the years, the first time I came in contact with him was when I played against Featherstone as a kid. He had a very good Featherstone team and then a very good Castleford team and then obviously Warrington so I was definitely interested in joining him.

“The club are going through a fresh start just like myself.

“I’ve been at Huddersfield all my career and this is a fresh start for me – like Wakey, with new owners, coaching staff and players so it was a match made in heaven really.

“I’ve got a good one last year in me so hopefully I can help the club reach Super League.”

