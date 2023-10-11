Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants agree swap deal for wing pair

Castleford Tigers speedster Elliot Wallis has joined Huddersfield Giants in a swap deal that sees Ireland international Innes Senior head the other way.

Wallis has penned a four-year contract with Huddersfield ahead of next season, whilst Senior will spend the 2024 campaign on loan with Castleford with no recall option available.

Wallis made 13 appearances for the Tigers in 2023, whilst Senior played six games for the Giants as well as making eight appearances for Wakefield on loan.

On signing Wallis, Huddersfield coach Ian Watson said: “Elliot is a hugely important signing for us, it’s been well documented that we lacked speed in the backs last season, and he provides us with that.

“The ability for all parts of his game is what we’ve been looking for, his ability to build momentum, finish tries and get the team on the front foot.

“He’s at the right age to be able to develop and we believe we can get him to where he wants to be in the future which is an international winger, winning trophies, and awards.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Elliot in action for us and what we know he can do for this team, creating us opportunities and finishing tries.”

Innes Senior excited to make Castleford switch

On his loan move to the Tigers, Senior said: “It’s all happened really quickly! I only had word of it a week or two ago so I’m really excited.

“From the back end of last year I really needed a breath of fresh air and somewhere new. I’ve seen a lot of young players coming to Cas with the signing announcements and that’s something that excites me and I want to be a part of.

“I pride myself on my effort. The kick chases, the scrambling defence. I want to really showcase my ability.

“I have my speed as well and that is something that I didn’t really get the opportunity to show last season, but I have done in my career so, hopefully, I can showcase that in the next season.”

