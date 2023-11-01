Exclusive: Salford Red Devils the frontrunners to sign sought-after Wigan Warriors utility ace

Salford Red Devils have launched a bid to sign Wigan Warriors forward Joe Shorrocks, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The 23-year-old remains under contract at the DW Stadium next season but with an abundance of riches in the pack for the reigning Super League champions to select from next season, opportunities for Shorrocks appear limited.

That has alerted other clubs to his potential availability, with a number expressing an interest in the forward.

Love Rugby League understands Salford are not only one of those clubs, but they are the front of the race to secure Shorrocks’ signature in what would represent a significant coup for their pack for next season.

Salford Red Devils the frontrunners to sign Joe Shorrocks from Wigan Warriors

Paul Rowley’s side already have former Wigan middles Oliver Partington and Brad Singleton in their squad for next year, with Shorrocks potentially the next addition.

Shorrocks spent the first part of this season on loan at Leigh Leopards, making four appearances for Adrian Lam’s side after initially struggling to secure a place in Matt Peet’s side at the beginning of 2023.

However, he returned to the DW Stadium and established himself as a firm part of the Warriors’ plans throughout the remainder of 2023.

He featured in 18 games in all competitions, starting 14 in a variety of positions. However, he didn’t feature in the Super League play-offs and Wigan’s eventual run to Grand Final glory, and the addition of players such as Luke Thompson for 2024 could limit his game-time once again.

That has left the door ajar about a possible move and Salford are keen to strike a deal for the forward as they begin the rebuild of their squad following the departures of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers to Leeds Rhinos in six-figure transfer deals.

The Red Devils have already announced the signing of ex-Rhinos centre Nene Macdonald and former Hull KR man Ethan Ryan, with more new faces expected to arrive at the club in the coming days and weeks.

