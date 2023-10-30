Off-contract Ireland international sees Super League move confirmed on long-term deal: ‘You admire the rugby the club plays’

Salford Red Devils have tonight confirmed the signing of off-contract ace Ethan Ryan, who puts pen to paper on a three-year deal in Greater Manchester.

Utility back Ryan – able to play at full-back, on the wing or in the centres – links up with Salford having brought an end to a four-year stint with fellow Super League club Hull KR.

Scoring 22 tries in 42 Robins appearances, the 27-year-old crossed for the four-pointer which set up golden point extra time earlier this year in the Challenge Cup semi-final triumph over Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

He then started in the final defeat to Leigh Leopards at Wembley the following month, though went on to feature just once more under Willie Peters.

A move away has been on the cards throughout the year, and his next destination has now been confirmed, becoming the Red Devils’ second signing of the off-season following Papua New Guinea ace Nene Macdonald.

The five-time Ireland international reunites with now-Salford assistant coach Kurt Haggerty. The pair played together at Bradford Bulls in 2016 as Odsal academy product Ryan made his first steps into the senior game and Haggerty took his last.

“I can’t wait to get started with the Red Devils,” the new recruit told Salford’s website.

“The deal has been over the line quite a while now, and it’s almost time to rip in with a new team. I am really looking forward to playing in a team that plays like Salford does.

“As an outsider looking in, you admire the rugby the club plays, and I’m glad I can be a part of that now. Hopefully I’ll add something myself.

“I will always give 100% on the field and I can’t wait to put that shirt on, and show the fans what I can do!”

Praise for new recruit from Red Devils head coach

Assistant Haggerty has evidently had a big role in getting Ryan to sign on the dotted line at the Salford Stadium, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in the back over the last 12 months as he saw out his KR contract.

Having gained his signature, Red Devils boss Paul Rowley is now excited about what his new man will bring to the party as they look to build on a year which saw them narrowly miss out on the play-offs.

Rowley added: “Ethan is a quality addition to our team. He can play a couple of positions to a high standard, and his addition will help drive standards and competition within the squad.

“As a former team mate of Kurt’s, we have the confidence that we are adding a lad with all the attributes and character traits to fit into our environment seamlessly!”

