Castleford Tigers make 11th signing ahead of 2024 in shape of utility from fellow Super League club

Castleford Tigers have signed Luis Johnson on a one-year deal for 2024 following his departure from fellow Super League outfit Hull KR.

Johnson has been training with the Tigers squad throughout pre-season so far, one of nine departures from Hull KR at the end of the 2023 campaign.

The 24-year-old spent three campaigns at Craven Park, though was limited to 33 appearances in total, hampered by injury issues and spending most of 2023 out of favour under Robins head coach Willie Peters.

A utility, the Leeds-born ace actually appeared three times as a loanee for Cas earlier this year, featuring against Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons.

He now returns on a permanent basis for the upcoming season, adding to the recruitment of Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Elie El-Zakhem (North Sydney Bears), Sylvester Namo (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Hodson, Samy Kibula (both Batley Bulldogs), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Sam Wood, Rowan Milnes (both Hull KR), Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos) and Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants)

More to follow…