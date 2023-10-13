Hull KR confirm five fresh departures with nine first team players leaving Craven Park in total

Hull KR have tonight released their departures list, with five new names on it including out-of-favour first-teamer Luis Johnson who was off-contract and not in Willie Peters’ plans.

Nine senior men will leave Craven Park in total along with assistant coach Danny McGuire, who saw his exit announced by the Robins earlier on today.

Germany international Jimmy Keinhorst also saw his next move confirmed today, heading to the Championship with York Knights alongside ex-KR man Will Dagger.

Elsewhere, stalwart Shaun Kenny-Dowall has made the decision to hang his boots up, and will take on a new role at the club from 2024 in player pathways.

Of the nine first-teamers heading through the exit doors, second-rower Johnson is the only newly-confirmed figure. Academy players Harvey Reynolds, Owen Maull, Darnell Byas-Tash and Jack Potter will also depart, though none had broken through into the first-team setup in East Hull.

Potter played one game on loan for Doncaster in League 1 back in March, and the Dons went on to get themselves promoted, though that’s as good as it got when it comes to the Robins’ departing youngsters.

Hull KR announce departures list; Off-contract ace Luis Johnson let go

24-year-old Johnson joined KR permanently ahead of the 2021 campaign having previously featured on loan at Craven Park two years prior.

In his first year as a permanent fixture with the East Hull outfit, he played a key role with 20 appearances on their run to the Super League play-off semi-finals, beaten by Catalans Dragons over in Perpignan.

Breaking his foot and rupturing his pectoral however, last year was a struggle and the forward managed just four appearances along with a single run out on dual registration for Dewsbury Rams.

He has never been able to break into boss Peters’ plans, and was sent out on loan to Castleford Tigers earlier this year, allowed to line up against KR.

Named as the 18th man more often than not, Johnson has got himself onto the pitch in a Robins shirt just five times this term, and his departure comes as no surprise.

Nine first-teamers to depart Craven Park plus ‘forgotten man’ Greg Richards

Youngster Connor Moore now remains as KR’s only off-contract ace. Notably, the tally of first-teamers leaving is actually 10, but Greg Richards is a forgotten man having never been mentioned by the Robins since his loan move to Toulouse Olympique was confirmed at the beginning of the year. That didn’t change in tonight’s departures list, with Richards again excluded.

Toulouse confirmed his signing on a permanent basis earlier this month without any word from current parent club KR, and given that the French outfit head into Sunday’s play-off final as favourites against London Broncos, Richards could well come up against his former employers in 2024.

A full list of the Hull KR departures, excluding him, can be seen below.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (retirement), Ethan Ryan (new club TBC), Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers), Jimmy Keinhorst (York Knights), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers), Jack Walker (Hull FC), Rowan Milnes (Castleford Tigers), Rhys Kennedy (new club TBC), Luis Johnson (new club TBC).

