Hull KR utility Jimmy Keinhorst makes permanent Championship move: ‘A really important signing for us’

Championship club York Knights have signed Super League Grand Final winner Jimmy Keinhorst following his departure from Hull KR.

The Germany international, who won a Super League title with Leeds Rhinos in 2015, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with York for the 2024 campaign.

Keinhorst has made more than 200 career appearances for Germany, Leeds and Hull KR, along with loan spells at Hunslet, Wakefield, Widnes, York, Castleford and Keighley.

The 33-year-old back-rower or centre returns to York after playing five times for the Knights during the 2020 campaign, which was cut short due to the pandemic.

On joining York, Keinhorst said: “I’m really excited to have signed for the Knights and I can’t wait to get started in 2024.

“When the opportunity to sign the club came about, I jumped at it, having had past experience at York and really enjoyed my time here, even though it was only a short spell.

“I felt like I had unfinished business here, so it’s great to be here for a longer spell.

“Having seen how the team finished last season in strong fashion, I’m really excited to be joining this group of players and coaching staff.”

Jimmy Keinhorst ‘a really important signing for us’, says York Knights boss

York coach Andrew Henderson is delighted to welcome Keinhorst to the LNER Community Stadium ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Henderson said: “I believe that Jimmy is going to be a really important signing for us. After meeting Jimmy, I could tell that he was going to be the right fit for this club.

“Jimmy is the ultimate professional and even at 33-years-old, I still think that he has some good rugby league in him.

“It was important that we found a good senior player that was the right fit for this team and this club, knowing that Chris Clarkson was retiring at the end of the season.

“I’m hoping that Jimmy will be able to add value in that leadership position and work with our younger players to help teach them as well as adding real quality on the playing field too.

“I’m very excited to have Jimmy on board and secure his services. He’s a wonderful player, equally at home at centre or in the back-row, a great line-runner and defensively sound.

“I’m really happy to have Jimmy here at York.”

READ NEXT: Will Dagger makes York Knights switch on long-term contract: ‘A tremendous full-back who is experienced at Super League level’