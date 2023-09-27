Hull KR’s forgotten man sees future confirmed without announcement from Robins

Greg Richards will remain with Toulouse Olympique in 2024, signing a two-year deal with the Championship outfit following his loan this year, more or less forgotten by current parent club Hull KR.

Having penned a 12-month contract with the Robins ahead of 2022, the prop told Love Rugby League last May that he wasn’t sure where his future lay.

Richards ended up signing a year extension at Craven Park, with Hull Live reporting this was triggered by an appearance clause in his contract.

It appeared that incoming boss Willie Peters didn’t see the 28-year-old in his plans though, so shipped him out on loan to the South of France for 2023, and Toulouse have now confirmed he will be sticking around, despite no official confirmation of his departure from KR.

The Cumbria-born ace has made 24 appearances so far this term for Sylvain Houles’ men and crossed for seven tries, including one against Barrow Raiders.

Richards and his teammates will be involved in the Championship play-offs having finished 2nd in the regular season, hosting the highest ranked team to progress this week – in the semi-finals.

In their statement confirming his new deal, in which Richards was described as a ‘pillar’, Toulouse boss Houles was excited the forward would be sticking around.

He said: “After a full season, we are happy to continue the adventure with Greg because he is a player who listens and carries out the staff’s instructions very well. He is a player who has integrated well into the group.

Meanwhile, Richards himself added: “I am very happy to be able to stay in Toulouse, I love this city! I really like the atmosphere, the culture, the supporters and the rugby played here.

“I’m looking forward to the next 2 years, and before that, I’m determined to finish this season well.”

Hull KR yet to confirm departure list

We expect that Richards’ move will be included on the inevitable ‘departures list’ that Hull KR produce, whenever that may come.

Peters’ side are of course involved in the Super League play-offs, hosting Leigh Leopards on Friday night at Craven Park having snatched the home advantage in that tie at the eleventh hour on the final night of the regular season.

The Robins now have just two off-contract players with their futures unconfirmed in Luis Johnson and youngster Connor Moore, though neither look set to pen a new deal of any kind.

Jimmy Keinhorst, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood and Jack Walker have already been confirmed as leaving, with the last of those heading back across the city to Hull FC for 2024 after a loan of his own there last year.

