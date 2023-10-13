Danny McGuire departs Hull KR ahead of reported Castleford Tigers move; ‘Played a key role in the club’s journey’

Hull KR have confirmed the departure of assistant coach Danny McGuire, allowing boss Willie Peters to bring in his own number two, with McGuire expected to join fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers.

Leeds Rhinos legend McGuire joined KR in 2018 at the back end of his career, playing 45 times over the next two seasons before moving into a player recruitment role at Craven Park.

An appointment as Tony Smith’s assistant then came ahead of 2021, and when he departed towards the end of the 2022 season, McGuire took over in the interim while the search for a permanent successor unfolded.

Peters was the man appointed, making the move from down under and keeping Super League’s all-time top try-scorer as his assistant.

The pair have this year helped guide the Robins into a Challenge Cup final and the play-off semi-finals, though that hasn’t been enough to keep McGuire in his current role.

Hull KR confirm Danny McGuire’s departure

In a statement released on KR’s club website this morning, no quotes were given by the departing number two, instead coming from Peters and Chief Executive Paul Lakin.

Both kept it short and sweet, with the latter saying: “Danny has played a key role in the club’s journey to becoming a top Super League club.

“We will always be grateful for Danny’s contributions as a player and then during his three seasons as Assistant Head Coach, particularly as Interim Head Coach during a difficult time for the club.

“We’d like to wish Danny all the best for the next chapter in his coaching journey.”

McGuire set to take up new role at Castleford – reports

Given that last line, it’s now apparent that the rumours surrounding McGuire’s future that have surfaced over the last few days are to be believed.

Hull Daily Mail yesterday reported that the former Great Britain and England ace would be making the move to Castleford ahead of 2024 and taking up the assistant coach role there.

It’s understood that McGuire turned down the opportunity to become the Tigers’ head coach, with current assistant Craig Lingard expected to step up and take the helm.

READ NEXT: Exclusive – Leeds Rhinos to make ambitious move for St Helens and England star