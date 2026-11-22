Taane Milne has revealed he was left shocked by the difference in professionalism between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Huddersfield, admitting his time at the Giants ‘didn’t really work out’.

Veteran utility Milne arrived at Huddersfield ahead of the 2025 campaign and spent two seasons at the Accu Stadium.

There were high hopes for Milne, whose CV boasts 88 NRL appearances and 20 caps on the international stage for Fiji, but consistency was tough to come by over the course of his two years in Super League.

The Giants finished tenth in a 12-team competition in 2025 and then 12th as the competition expanded to 14 teams last term having spent much of the campaign rooted to the bottom.

Now, having secured a shock move back to the NRL with a return to South Sydney Rabbitohs, the 31-year-old has spoken about his time at Huddersfield: and it’s not a great assessment.

‘We just weren’t winning, we had a new coach. I was new. We had a few new players, I don’t know’

Auckland-born Milne – who scored ten tries in his 47 competitive appearances for the Giants – represents Fiji via his heritage, and played in a second Rugby League World Cup this autumn.

Speaking on the UNSCRIPTED podcast, hosted by ex-Australia and Lebanon international Josh Mansour, the new Souths recruit was asked about the difference in levels of professionalism at Souths and Huddersfield.

Milne admitted it was ‘on a different level’ and said the drop in professionalism at the Giants compared to where he’d been prior came as a ‘big shock’.

He went on to deliver an overall assessment of his time in Super League, saying: “It was alright. We didn’t have the best years, to be honest. We probably had the worst year.

“We just weren’t winning, we had a new coach. I was new. We had a few new players, I don’t know.

“It was a different style of footy, and it didn’t really work out.”

Milne arrived at Huddersfield as Luke Robinson began his time as their head coach on a permanent basis following an interim spell.

Robinson was axed midway through the 2026 campaign and eventually replaced with Jim Lenihan, but only after a couple of months with Liam Finn in interim charge.

Asked about doing it tough in winter in the UK, Milne added: “You can’t leave (the house) without thermals, skins, a big jacket, a face mask… and then (you’re) training in that as well.

“Doing fitness in the cold, it’s worse than the heat, I reckon. It’s like thick air, you can’t breathe in it. It hurts your lungs.

“But yeah, it was a good experience. I obviously can’t take it back… I ticked a (box).”