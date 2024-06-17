Leigh Leopards & St Helens provide 6 players in Super League Team of the Week

After lengthy discussion at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve finally managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 14.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays at the weekend, with this was one of the most difficult weeks yet this season in terms of our selection.

Here are our picks, with no fewer than six clubs represented this week…

1. Matt Moylan

Matt Moylan in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Moylan played a key role in Leigh‘s 10-2 win away in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening, kicking six of their 10 points and making the most metres of any Leopards star with 118. The Aussie was at the heart of everything Adrian Lam’s side did well going forward.

RELATED: The exclusive club Leigh Leopards joined after Catalans Dragons victory with Old Trafford omen set

2. Liam Marshall

Liam Marshall applauds the travelling Wigan Warriors supporters following a win at Castleford Tigers in 2024

It was far from a classic Wigan performance, but Marshall had a huge role in their 10-8 win at Castleford Tigers on Friday night, continuing to shine in 2024. Against the Tigers, the winger scored both of the Warriors’ tries, making a whopping 187 metres to boot. He even made a run from dummy half at one point!

READ NEXT: Matt Peet makes Liam Marshall England admission as Wigan Warriors winger’s fine form continues

3. Peta Hiku

Hull KR’s Peta Hiku

Hiku is enjoying a fine spell of form at the moment, and that carried on at Craven Park on Friday night as Hull KR swept Huddersfield Giants aside in a 32-6 win. The centre made 157 metres and got over the try-line twice, with only two Robins stars carrying the ball more times than his 17 runs with the ball in hand.

4. Nene Macdonald

Nene Macdonald celebrates a try for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Macdonald was one of two standout stars as Salford won 25-14 at Warrington Wolves on Friday night, with the Papua New Guinean grabbing the opening try of the evening. He’s been scintillating to watch so far this year, and that was no different at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, making 103 metres from 18 carries and offloading three times, the most of anyone on the field.

RED DEVILS: Inside the whirlwind few weeks of Loghan Lewis with Australian ace beaming following impressive Salford Red Devils debut

5. Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall in action for Hull KR in 2024

THE man of the hour. It’s been a long time coming, but Hall’s two quickfire tries towards the end of KR’s win against Huddersfield on Friday night saw him become the outright all-time top Super League try-scorer. He made the joint-most carries of any Robins ace against the Giants, busting through five tackles.

RELATED: Ryan Hall’s standing among rugby league all-time scorers after breaking Super League record

6. Moses Mbye

Moses Mbye in action for St Helens in 2024

Mbye ran the show as St Helens won 52-6 away against London Broncos on Sunday afternoon, seamlessly slotting into the boots of absent captain Jonny Lomax. The ex-NRL star scored a try and got two official assists, but there weren’t many of the nine tries scored by Saints that he didn’t have a hand in. He was just involved in everything, superb.

7. Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Sneyd was the second standout for Salford in their win at Warrington, scoring 13 of their 25 points on the night, with that tally including the 50th drop goal of his career. The Red Devils ace grabbed a try of his own and got the assist on Deon Cross’s second of the evening with a pinpoint kick. There aren’t many, if any, better with the boot than him all round.

RELATED: Marc Sneyd needs to be studied – Salford Red Devils star’s left boot is like gold dust

8. Tom Amone

Tom Amone in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Amone was named Sky’s man of the match in Leigh’s win at Catalans having scored the only try of the contest, making 114 metres across two lengthy stints and breaking through five tackles on him. Being patched up mid-game after picking up a nasty-looking cut, the powerhouse ended the evening in Perpignan with 35 tackles to his name, too. A rock for the Leopards.

9. Daryl Clark

Daryl Clark in action for St Helens in 2024

Had he not scored a seven-minute hat-trick in the early stages of the second half against London, Clark’s performance for Saints may well have gone under the radar, but he – like Mbye – was impressive in a thoroughly dominant and professional showing. The hooker made the joint-most tackles of any player donning a black away kit at Twickenham Stoop, ending with 21 to his name.

10. Herman Ese’ese

Herman Ese’ese in action for Hull FC in 2024

Hull FC beat Leeds Rhinos 18-10 on Saturday afternoon, earning just a second victory of the season, and Ese’Ese had a huge role in getting them over the line. He made a whopping 138 metres across 17 carries, and made 27 tackles in defence, the second-joint-most of anyone donning a black & white shirt at the MKM Stadium.

RELATED: The Trueman Show, Leeds Rhinos errors count, Pressure piles on Rohan Smith – 6 conclusions from Hull FC’s win over Leeds Rhinos

11. Cam Scott

Cam Scott in action for Hull FC in 2024

Team-mate Scott – who scored the try which proved to be the winner in that victory against Leeds – also made 27 tackles on Saturday, with 79 metres made in just nine carries. The second-rower had the joint-highest average gain of any Airlie Bird as a result, and made three tackle busts in total.

12. Frankie Halton

Frankie Halton in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Hometown boy Halton very often goes under the radar, but he was a shining star in their forward pack during Saturday’s win in Perpignan. The second-rower made 25 tackles to limit Catalans to just the two points and made 80 metres in attack with the ball in hand as well across 11 carries.

13. James Bell

James Bell in action for St Helens in 2024

Bell didn’t get his own name on the scoresheet as Saints thumped the Broncos, but he did get two assists, and is so good to watch when he’s at his best. Only Jack Welsby made more than his 21 carries, and the Scotland international reached tripe figures in terms of metres made with 113.