Ryan Hall’s standing among rugby league all-time scorers after breaking Super League record

Hull KR winger Ryan Hall has surpassed Danny McGuire’s record for Super League tries, with an astonishing 248 to his name during his distinguished career.

The 36-year-old scored two tries in Hull KR’s 32-6 win over Huddersfield Giants at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night to break the Super League record, which was held by his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire for a number of years.

Hall had to wait patiently for his record, having not scored in his previous four games, but his Hull KR teammates made sure to celebrate that with him on Friday night as he went over for his brace in a moment that goes down in Super League history.

The England stalwart, who has won 42 caps in total for Great Britain and England, now sits at the top of Super League’s all-time try scoring charts.

The top 10 try scorers in the Super League era

1. Ryan Hall 248

2. Danny McGuire 247

3. Josh Charnley 239

4. Keith Senior 199

= Paul Wellens 199

6. Jermaine McGillvary 196

7. Ryan Atkins 186

8. Tommy Makinson 185

9. Leon Pryce 173

10. Luke Dorn 170

Leigh Leopards winger Charnley is only nine behind Hall though – so he may have to keep scoring for a while yet to keep the record for a prolonged period.

Where does Ryan Hall rank among the all-time scorers in British rugby league?

Hall surpassed legendary half-back Shaun Edwards in the list of all-time scorers in the British game with his brace on Friday night, with the Hull KR flier now sitting in 21st place.

15. Ike Southward 374

16. Barney Hudson 372

17. Neil Fox 358

18. Paul Newlove 347

19. Mick Sullivan 342

20. Garry Schofield 330

21. Ryan Hall 328

22. Shaun Edwards 327

Hall’s next target is another Leeds Rhinos great: Garry Schofield, with the winger just two behind the former Great Britain half-back.

With at least one more season at Leeds guaranteed in 2025, it’s not impossible Hall could even chase down the likes of Mick Sullivan and Paul Newlove above that, too.

Stats courtesy of RFL statistician Dan Spencer

