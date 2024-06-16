Inside the whirlwind few weeks of Loghan Lewis with Australian ace beaming following impressive Salford Red Devils debut

Until a few weeks ago, young Australian ace Loghan Lewis had never heard of Salford, but he’s now made an impressive debut for the Red Devils, and is ready to make a name for himself in Super League.

The 21-year-old caught Salford‘s eye from Down Under with his impressive showings for Canberra Raiders’ second string in the New South Wales Cup.

His signing was announced on May 29, and within just a few days, he had touched down on English soil, penning a deal until the end of the 2024 season.

And having just about had chance to get to know his new team-mates’ names, he came off the bench on Friday night in the Red Devils’ 25-14 win at Warrington Wolves to make a first-ever senior career appearance.

Inside the whirlwind few weeks of Loghan Lewis’ move to Super League with Salford Red Devils

With that first appearance, he helped Paul Rowley’s side move level on points with 4th-placed Warrington, just four points off the very top of the Super League table.

And post-match, speaking exclusively to LoveRugbyLeague, Lewis detailed just how much of a whirlwind the last three weeks or so have been for him.

The Australian explained: “I was down in Canberra and getting ready for a New South Wales Cup game, just as I would any other week really.

“The call came through in midweek that there was a bit of interest in me from Salford, and I talked to my mum and dad then accepted it pretty quickly, it was instant really.

“I didn’t really know much about the club to be honest! Obviously Super League is on at weird times back home, so I hadn’t really checked in on it too much. But as soon as I heard of the interest, I did a bit of research and it was just mad, a real whirlwind.

“My manager handled most of it, but before I came over, I spoke to Rowls and Kurt (Haggerty, assistant) and discussed what they’d expect of me.

Loghan Lewis takes the acclaim of the travelling Salford Red Devils supporters following his debut in their win at Warrington Wolves

“That gave me a good idea of what Salford was like as a club, and I didn’t take too much convincing, it was a move I was excited about.

“I arrived and moved into my apartment, all the boys helped with that, and then I got around it at training to ease myself in.

“That sort of week (during the break in Super League action for the Challenge Cup final) gave me chance to learn about all of the other players and it was really good for me.

“It’s a great group of boys, there’s a few Aussies living in the same place as me, so we go out for walks and stuff, and we’re a real tight group.

“I’m living sort of on the edge of Manchester, and coming from Canberra, there’s not too much to enjoy there, so this is a nice change! It’s a little bit rainy and a little bit cold, but I’m sure I’ll get used to it!”

Australian youngster Lewis enjoys impressive Salford debut

Within just a few minutes of entering the action on Friday night, the young gun had made an impact, making the break which led to Marc Sneyd’s try, grabbing the assist on that.

Lewis admitted that had eased his nerves, adding: “Every time I come off the bench, I try and get a tackle or a run in early. That just eases any jelly in the legs to help you get going, and luckily enough, we got that try for Sneydy off the back of that.

“There’s a few little changes for me over here compared to what I’ve been used to. At the start, I ran down the wrong end of the field to warm up and then I forgot I needed the (interchange) board to get on!

“But as soon as I was on, I just got that first carry and then I was good to go.”

Head coach Rowley and co. will hope for more of the same from their new recruit, with an option in the club’s favour to extend his stay until the end of the 2025 season should they see fit.

Before any talk of contract extensions begins however, Lewis says he just wants to get bedded in and continue to perform to the best of his abilities.

He said: ” I’m not trying to look too far forward. I’m just trying to enjoy it week by week and I’m loving it at the moment.

“I guess what happens, happens, sort of thing!”

