Salford boss Paul Rowley insists the only thing the Red Devils can do is move on following the departure of former Director of Rugby Ian Blease, who joined Leeds Rhinos earlier this week.

Blease had been connected to Salford for somewhere in the region of 20 years, representing the club both on and off the pitch.

Appointed the club’s Director of Rugby in 2016, Blease played a key role in runs to both the Grand Final in 2019 and Challenge Cup final in 2020, as well as being a guiding voice for Rowley since taking charge ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Red Devils delivered the perfect performance to shut down any outside noise on Friday night as they won 25-14 away at Warrington to move level on points with the Wolves, who they’ve now done the double over.

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley addresses Ian Blease departure following Warrington Wolves victory

And having seen his side move up into 5th, Rowley insists the only thing they need to do now is look forwards, with gratitude for what Blease has done for the club.

The Red Devils head coach believes his group will do exactly that as that’s what’s in their DNA, as he detailed post-match at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Rowley affirmed: “All the group and ourselves are really pleased for Ian.

“He’ll be missed because we enjoy his company and he’s good at his job, so we wish him really well.

“But it moves pretty quickly this game, and when you’ve got a group that build everything on a bit of fun, a bit of laughter, enjoyment and hard work, then within 10 minutes you’re cracking a joke and you’re moving on.

“That’s the only way really, and it’d be the same if any of the players left or any of the staff left.

“You wouldn’t want it any way, that’s just the environment that we’re in We’re in an environment full of characters, and I think our club’s got more than most.”