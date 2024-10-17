16 Super League players in extended France squad for World Cup qualifiers

France have named their extended squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, including 16 players from across Super League.

And 10 of those come from Catalans Dragons, with Theo Fages, Yacine Ben Abdeslem, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Alrix Da Costa, Mathieu Laguerre, Clement Martin, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Arthur Romano and Cesar Rouge included in Laurent Frayssinous’ train-on squad.

Meanwhile, six more players from across Super League are involved – Tiaki Chan (Wigan Warriors), Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants), Mickael Goudemand, Justin Sangare (both Leeds Rhinos), Ugo Tison and Hakim Miloudi (both London Broncos).

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Martin Offiah calls for Wigan Warriors to win major BBC award to recognise historic success

There are also five players included from French club Toulouse Olympique, who face Wakefield Trinity in the Championship Grand Final on Saturday, with coach Laurent Frayssinous to trim down his extended squad following this weekend’s mouth-watering clash at Belle Vue.

Hosts France, Serbia, Wales and Ukraine will participate in the Rugby League World Cup European qualifiers later this month, with the winner of the tournament proceeding to the inaugural World Series in 2025 where they will represent Europe: and meet fellow International Rugby League full members Cook Islands, Jamaica and South Africa to battle for the remaining two spots at the next World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea in 2026.

The semi-finals – determined by the IRL’s world rankings – sees Serbia take on Wales and France face Ukraine, which take place as a double-header on Tuesday, October 22, at the Stade Albert-Domec in Carcassonne (5pm and 7:30pm kick-offs respectively, local time).

And the final will be hosted at the Municipality Stadium – the home of Saint-Esteve – on Saturday, October 26 (2:30pm) before a third place play-off for world ranking points (5pm).

“We are aware of the challenge that awaits us during this European Cup, and we have the clear and precise objective of getting closer to qualifying for the next World Cup,” Frayssinous said.

“We are all excited at the idea of the squad coming together and we can’t wait to start preparing together.”

France squad for RLWC2026 European qualifiers

Jayson Goffin (Albi)

Nittim Pedrero (Albi)

Romain Franco (Bradford Bulls)

Lucas Albert (Carcassonne)

Vincent Albert (Carcassonne)

Clement Boyer (Carcassonne)

Yacine Ben Abdeslem (Catalans Dragons)

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet (Catalans Dragons)

Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons)

Theo Fages (Catalans Dragons)

Mathieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons)

Clement Martin (Catalans Dragons)

Arthur Mourge (Catalans Dragons)

Romain Navarrette (Catalans Dragons)

Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Cesar Rouge (Catalans Dragons)

Thomas Lacans (Featherstone Rovers)

Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers)

Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants)

Mickael Goudemand (Leeds Rhinos)

Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos)

Ugo Tison (London Broncos)

Hakim Miloudi (London Broncos)

Florian Vailhen (Pia)

Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique)

Benjamin Laguerre (Toulouse Olympique)

Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique)

Eloi Pelissier (Toulouse Olympique)

Maxime Stefani (Toulouse Olympique)

Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield Trinity)

Tiaki Chan (Wigan Warriors)

