The 24 players in Shaun Wane’s England squad for Samoa series, including NRL sextet

England coach Shaun Wane has named his 24-man squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against Samoa on home soil.

Wane’s squad includes two uncapped players, Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall, who were both Grand Final winners with Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Nsemba, 20, picked up Super League’s Young Player of the Year award last week whilst Marshall finished as Super League’s top try-scorer for 2024.

Three of their Wigan team-mates are also included. Prop Ethan Havard is included after making his international debut in their 2023 mid-season win over France, whilst Luke Thompson and Harry Smith are the other Grand Slam winners in Wane’s squad. However, Thompson will miss the first Test against Samoa through suspension.

There will be six NRL-based players involved in England’s squad this autumn – Dom Young, Victor Radley (both Sydney Roosters), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) and Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), with the latter making the move to Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal from 2025.

Meanwhile, Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel winner Mikey Lewis represents Grand Finalists Hull KR for the second consecutive Test series, having made his England debut against Tonga last year.

The squad also includes five players from Warrington Wolves, with Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Ben Currie and Danny Walker being named alongside England captain George Williams.

Jack Welsby is one of four St Helens players called-up after returning from an ankle injury ahead of the Super League play-offs.

There are sole representatives from three Super League clubs – Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) and Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants).

England squad for Samoa series

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

John Bateman (Warrington Wolves)

Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders)

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Dom Young (Sydney Roosters)

England host Samoa in game one of the series at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan on Sunday, October 27, followed by the second test at AMT Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, November 2.

“I’m really excited by the squad I’ve been able to pick ahead of our two-game Test series against Samoa,” Wane said.

“We know it’s going to be a tough test against the Samoans and there is already a lot of history between us from the Rugby League World Cup two years ago.

“All of the players have picked based on their form over the last 12 months whether that be in the Betfred Super League or Down Under in the NRL and I’m confident heading into next week’s opener in Wigan.

“Following on from an impressive crowd at Old Trafford this past weekend, I am hoping the rugby league fans come out in numbers at both Wigan and Leeds and get behind England.”

