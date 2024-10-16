New Super League signing earns surprise Serbia call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Catalans Dragons’ new signing Nick Cotric has earned a surprise call-up to represent Serbia in the upcoming Rugby League World Cup European qualifiers.

Outside-back Cotric, whose parents are both Serbian, will head to Super League ahead of next season after signing a three-year contract with Catalans Dragons having made almost 150 appearances in the NRL for Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders.

The 25-year-old won two caps for his birth nation Australia back in 2019 and represented New South Wales in the State of Origin arena in the same year. He is now set to switch allegiances to represent his Serbian heritage.

Also included in the Serbia squad is former Salford Red Devils winger David Nofoaluma. He has previously won three caps for Samoa and will now represent his Serbian roots on the international stage.

Hosts France, Serbia, Wales and Ukraine will compete in the forthcoming RLWC2026 European qualifiers this autumn, with the winner of the tournament proceeding to the inaugural World Series in 2025 and represent Europe, where they will meet fellow International Rugby League full members Cook Islands, Jamaica and South Africa to battle for the remaining two berths at the World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea in 2026.

The RLWC2026 European qualifiers semi-finals – determined by the IRL’s world rankings – sees Serbia take on Wales and France facing Ukraine, which take place as a double-header at the Stade Albert-Domec in Carcassonne on Tuesday, October 22 (5pm and 7:30pm respectively, local time).

The action then heads south to Saint-Esteve, where the Municipality Stadium will host the final on Saturday, October 26 (2:30pm) before a third place play-off for world ranking points (5pm).

Serbia will spend two nights in Barcelona before travelling to Carcassonne ahead of Tuesday’s Test match.

“I’m really excited about our squad as we have tried to manage the balance,” said Serbia coach Darren Fisher.

“We have spent a while in talks with a lot of players outside Serbia and the guys that we have brought over will give us a lift of enthusiasm.

“Our domestic boys know what the challenges will be ahead of us having come through our pathways.”

Serbia squad for RLWC2026 European qualifiers

Nicholas O’Meley (Burleigh Bears)

Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons)

Andrej Mora (Dorcol Tigers)

David Nofoaluma (Glebe Dirty Reds)

Sasha Popovic (Glebe Dirty Reds)

Jake O’Meley (Lakes United Seagulls)

Ilija Cotric (Mounties)

Jesse Soric (New Zealand Warriors)

Aleksandar Pavlovic (Partisan 1953)

Djordje Krnjeta (Partisan 1953)

Dzavid Jasari (Partisan 1953)

Enis Bibic (Partisan 1953)

Strahinja Stoiljkovic (Partisan 1953)

Jordan Grant (Penrith Panthers)

Stefan Arsic (Radnicki Nis)

Marko Jankovic (Red Star)

Milos Calic (Red Star)

Nikola Djuric (Red Star)

Rajko Trifunovic (Red Star)

Vojislav Dedic (Red Star)

Vuk Strbac (Red Star)

Joshua Coric (St George Illawarra Dragons)

