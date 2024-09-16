The 9 Super League stars to hit milestones including Leeds Rhinos trio, Leigh Leopards pair

Nine milestones were hit by Super League players in Round 26, with nine players from six clubs reaching landmark tallies over a thrilling weekend of action.

Here, Love Rugby League takes a look at the nine players in alphabetical order by surname below as we help celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Andy Ackers (Leeds Rhinos)

England international Ackers made his 100th Super League appearance in Leeds‘ 38-0 defeat at Wigan on Friday night.

His Super League appearance record is as follows:

23 for Leeds Rhinos (2024)

72 for Salford Red Devils (2020-2023)

5 for Toronto Wolfpack (2020)

Brad Dwyer (Leigh Leopards)

It was a big milestone for Leigh hooker Brad Dwyer on Friday evening as he made his 300th career appearance in the Leopards’ 24-0 loss to Hull KR.

Dwyer’s appearance record is as follows:

25 for Leigh Leopards (2024)

26 for Hull FC (2023)

121 for Leeds Rhinos (2018-2022)

3 for Featherstone Rovers (2018, dual-registration)

88 for Warrington Wolves (2012-2017)

12 for London Broncos (2015, loan)

19 for Swinton Lions (2013-2014, loan/dual-registration)

6 for Huddersfield Giants (2013, loan)

Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos)

Australian half-back Matt Frawley played the 100th game of his professional career as his Leeds side went down to a heavy defeat to reigning champions Wigan.

Frawley’s career record is as follows:

25 for Leeds Rhinos (2024)

22 for Canberra Raiders (2020-2023)

22 for Huddersfield Giants (2019)

31 for Canterbury Bulldogs (2017-2018)

Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield prop Joe Greenwood hit game number 250 of his career as the Giants were the victims of a 66-0 demolition by Warrington.

Greenwood’s appearance record is as follows:

77 for Huddersfield Giants (2021-2024)

43 for Wigan Warriors (2018-2020)

22 for Gold Coast Titans (2017)

77 for St Helens (2012-2017)

24 for Rochdale Hornets (2013-2014, loan/dual-registration)

5 for Whitehaven (2013, loan)

1 for England Knights (2019)

1 for England (2018)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Friday marked a proud night for Wigan winger Liam Marshall, who scored his 150th try for his hometown club in their 38-0 win over Leeds Rhinos.

It’s a remarkable try-scoring record from the homegrown talent, who has played 181 games for the Warriors since his debut back in 2017.

Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington prop Zane Musgrove joined the 100 club following the Wolves’ 66-0 thrashing of Huddersfield on Saturday evening.

The former NRL man’s career appearance is as follows:

26 for Warrington Wolves (2024)

11 for St George Illawarra Dragons (2023)

35 for Wests Tigers (2020-2022)

27 for South Sydney Rabbitohs (2016-2017)

1 for Samoa (2017)

Gaz O’Brien (Leigh Leopards)

It was a bit night for O’Brien on Friday night as he made his 300th career appearance in Leigh’s defeat to Hull KR.

The 32-year-old’s career record is as follows:

47 for Leigh Leopards (2023-2024)

41 for Castleford Tigers (2020-2022)

55 for Toronto Wolfpack (2018-2020)

65 for Salford Red Devils (2026-2018)

62 for Warrington Wolves (2011-2015)

2 for North Wales Crusaders (2015, dual-registration)

15 for Swinton Lions (2013-2014, loan/dual-registration)

7 for St Helens (2013, loan)

2 for Castleford Tigers (2013, loan)

4 for Widnes Vikings (2012, loan)

Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds academy product Jarrod O’Connor played the 100th game of his career in the Rhinos’ defeat to Wigan at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

The 23-year-old’s career record is as follows:

96 for Leeds Rhinos (2020-2024)

2 for Bradford Bulls (2022, loan)

2 for Featherstone Rovers (2020, dual-registration)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Sneyd was at his brilliant best on Saturday as he helped his Salford side hammer Hull FC 58-4 at the MKM Stadium.

The England international kicked nine goals in the game, surpassing the outstanding landmark of 1,000 goals in Super League.

His Super League goal-kicking record is as follows:

347 for Salford Red Devils (2010-2013, 2022-2024)

558 for Hull FC (2015-2021)

100 for Castleford Tigers (2014, loan)

Sneyd racked up a personal tally of 18 points in Salford’s win over Hull, which saw him overtake St Helens legend Sean Long in eighth place in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders: and the top 10 points scorers can be seen in full in the link below.

