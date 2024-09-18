Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors perfect with shock club BOTTOM in Super League final round form table

It seems only yesterday that the Super League season was getting underway, but now we sit on the cusp of the final round of the season.

With plenty still to be decided, including where the League Leaders’ Shield ends up and who claims the last two play-off spots, the thought of the final round will fill some clubs with hope but others with dread based on recent history.

Below, we’ve put together a form table based upon every Super League club’s results in their last game in each of their last top-flight seasons.

This is just using their most recent five ‘final’ regular Super League games of the season, so for most teams that’s from 2023 to 2019, inclusive.

There are a handful of exceptions to that, but we’ll explain those as we go along. Without further ado, here is that ranking/table in full…

1. Leeds Rhinos – 10 points (PD: +100)

Sam Walters celebrates a try for Leeds Rhinos in their final game of the regular 2023 season, a 46-0 win against Castleford Tigers at Headingley

2023: Leeds 46-0 Castleford (W)

2022: Leeds 14-8 Castleford (W)

2021: Leeds 36-12 Hull KR (W)

2020: Wakefield 18-20 Leeds (W)

2019: Leeds 26-4 Warrington (W)

2. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +83)

2023: Leigh 6-10 Wigan (W)

2022: Wigan 48-4 Catalans (W)

2021: Wigan 12-8 Catalans (W)

2020: Wigan 19-6 Huddersfield (W)

2019: Wigan 26-8 Castleford (W)

3. Warrington Wolves: 8 points (PD: +31)

Matt Dufty (left) celebrates a try for Warrington Wolves in their final game of the regular 2023 Super League campaign, a 20-8 win away against Huddersfield Giants

2023: Huddersfield 8-20 Warrington (W)

2022: Salford 14-32 Warrington (W)

2021: Castleford 24-40 Warrington (W)

2020: Warrington 19-12 Huddersfield (W)

2019: Leeds 26-4 Warrington (L)

4. St Helens – 6 points (PD: +30)

2023: St Helens 30-12 Hull FC (W)

2022: St Helens 36-16 Toulouse (W)

2021: Salford 26-14 St Helens (L)

2020: St Helens 6-18 Wigan (L)

2019: Hull FC 6-22 St Helens (W)

5. Huddersfield Giants – 6 points (PD: -3)

Will Pryce (centre) runs in to score a try for Huddersfield Giants in their final game of the regular 2021 Super League campaign, a 42-24 win against Leigh – then Centurions

2023: Huddersfield 8-20 Warrington (L)

2022: Huddersfield 16-14 Wakefield (W)

2021: Huddersfield 42-24 Leigh (W)

2020: Wigan 19-6 Huddersfield (L)

2019: Huddersfield 24-22 Catalans (W)

6. Salford Red Devils – 6 points (PD: -8)

2023: Salford 8-19 Catalans (L)

2022: Salford 14-32 Warrington (L)

2021: Salford 26-14 St Helens (W)

2020: Wakefield 20-28 Salford (W)

2019: Salford 17-16 Hull KR (W)

7. Hull KR – 4 points (PD: +36)

Hull KR celebrate a try in their final game of the regular 2023 Super League campaign, a 56-12 win away against Wakefield Trinity

2023: Wakefield 12- 56 Hull KR (W)

2022: Hull FC 4-36 Hull KR (W)

2021: Leeds 36-12 Hull KR (L)

2020: Hull KR 16-31 Hull FC (L)

2019: Salford 17-16 Hull KR (L)

8. London Broncos – 4 points (PD: -19)

2019: Wakefield 19-10 London (L)

2014: London 36-46 Bradford (L)

2013: Hull KR 22-34 London (W)

2012: London 48-42 Hull KR (W)

2011: Harlequins (London) 16-34 St Helens (L)

N.B. London were relegated from Super League in 2014, didn’t return until 2019 and haven’t been back in the top flight until this season. Accordingly, their most recent five Super League final round results date back to 2011.

9. Leigh Leopards – 2 points (PD: -3)

Leigh prop Tom Amone slumped on the floor following their 10-6 defeat at home against Wigan Warriors in the Leopards’ final game of the regular 2023 Super League campaign

2023: Leigh 6-10 Wigan (L)

2021: Huddersfield 42-24 Leigh (L)

2017: Leigh 25-0 Salford (W)

2005: Leigh 14-20 Salford (L)

N.B. Leigh have only spent four seasons in Super League prior to the current one, hence why only four final round results are listed.

10. Catalans Dragons: 2 points (PD: -57)

2023: Salford 8-19 Catalans (W)

2022: Wigan 48-4 Catalans (L)

2021: Wigan 12-8 Catalans (L)

2020: Salford 42-24 Catalans (L)

2019: Huddersfield 24-22 Catalans (L)

11. Hull FC – 2 points (PD: -83)

Hull FC were beaten 30-12 away against St Helens in their final game of the regular 2023 Super League campaign

2023: St Helens 30-12 Hull FC (L)

2022: Hull FC 4-36 Hull KR (L)

2021: Wakefield 44-12 Hull FC (L)

2020: Hull KR 16-31 Hull FC (W)

2019: Hull FC 6-22 St Helens (L)

12. Castleford Tigers: 0 points (PD: -90)

2023: Leeds 46-0 Castleford (L)

2022: Leeds 14-8 Castleford (L)

2021: Castleford 24-40 Warrington (L)

2020: Leeds 28-24 Castleford (L)

2019: Wigan 26-8 Castleford (L)

