Salford Red Devils have opted to rest almost the entirety of their first-team squad for this Thursday’s Super League tie with Wigan Warriors – with a staggering fourteen changes made by Paul Rowley.

With their place in the play-offs already secured, Rowley has opted to freshen up his squad and afford many of his big hitters a rest in a game that still has significant ramifications for both sides.

If Wigan win, they will secure a second consecutive League Leader’s Shield. Salford have cemented a play-off spot with one round remaining but they know victory would guarantee them a home play-off tie next week.

However, results elsewhere could also play into Salford’s favour even if they lose at Wigan and Rowley has effectively opted to gamble upon that and prioritise the play-offs rather than this week’s game against the reigning Super League champions – which was moved for TV purposes at the very last moment.

A litany of senior players are absent from the 21-man squad named by Rowley. Ryan Brierley, Ethan Ryan, Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Deon Cross, Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Kallum Watkins, Shane Wright, Chris Hankinson, Joe Mellor, Gil Dudson, Harvey Wilson and Loghan Lewis have all dropped out.

A string of reserve and fringe players replace those 14. The likes of Cade Cust and Amir Bourouh come into the 21-man squad, while a number of players from Salford’s reserve contingent enter the fray. Youngsters including Charlie McCurrie, Leunbou Bardyel-Wells and Charlie Glover would make their Super League debuts if selected.

Salford have also recalled Jamie Pye and Kai Morgan from their loan deals with Championship clubs Barrow Raiders and Halifax Panthers to potentially play this week.

It means that, in effect, Thursday’s game is likely to only go one way – but Rowley and Salford have made their intentions and their priorities clear with the play-offs looming.

Salford 21-man squad: Cust, Bourouh, Partington, Atkin, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Sidlow, Morgan, Connell, Wilson, Pye, Bullock, Nikorima, Wagstaffe, B Glover, C Glover, Fitzgerald, Bardyel-Wells, McCurrie, Gatcliffe

