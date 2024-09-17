England’s Test series with Samoa delayed for absolutely bizarre reason

England’s two-Test series against Samoa this autumn was pushed back by a week: due to the wedding of one of the players scheduled to take part.

Shaun Wane’s side will host Samoa in a rematch of their unforgettable meeting in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, which Samoa won in golden point extra-time thanks to a drop goal from the boot of Stephen Crichton.

And Crichton’s upcoming wedding is the reason why the series against England will take place later than originally intended.

The Test matches were supposed to be held on the weekends of October 19-20 and 26-27 – but now, the first Test won’t be played until Sunday October 27. The second match, at Leeds’ AMT Headingley Stadium, will be held on Saturday November 2.

And that is due to Crichton’s wedding. Reports in Australia have suggested that Crichton’s ‘standing in the game’ prompted the delay – with most of Samoa’s national side likely to attend the event.

That would have meant Samoa would have been unable to call upon the services of a raft of players including Crichton, Brian To’o and Jarome Luai.

Therefore, Samoan officials asked the organisers of the series to delay its start so that the tourists would be able to field a full-strength side in the opening Test at Wigan.

The series almost didn’t happen altogether, with Samoa originally withdrawing from a three-match series and instead stating their preference to compete in the Pacific Championships instead.

However, they were talked around and will tour England this autumn, much to the relief of the RFL – who were facing the prospect of no meaningful England games on these shores for years given next year’s Ashes and the Rugby League World Cup in 2026.

But now, the series will take place – but only after Crichton’s wedding.

