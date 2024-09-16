Former Super League forward set for NRL return in 2025 with new club ‘revealed’

Former Catalans Dragons forward Siosiua Taukeiaho has been linked with a return to the NRL for 2025 following his departure from Super League.

Canterbury Bulldogs are considering offering the 32-year-old a fresh NRL lifeline for 2025, Australian publication CODE Sports has revealed.

Taukeiaho had a rather unforgettable spell in Super League, making just 10 appearances for Catalans Dragons over an injury-plagued two seasons before having his contract terminated back in July – alongside Jayden Nikorima and Damel Diakhate – with French publication L’Independent having reported that the trio told the club they were ill at the end of last month to skip a training session, but that they allegedly lied about that to attend a concert.

But Tonga international Taukeiaho is now set for a return to the NRL, with CODE Sports claiming that Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo is interested in signing Taukeiaho and will monitor the forward’s rehabilitation in the coming weeks.

Taukeiaho was actually linked with a move to the Bulldogs last year: but the move fell through late on after failing his medical tests on a foot injury, and he ultimately returned to Catalans in pre-season.

But Canterbury’s interest in the goal-kicking prop seemingly hasn’t waned over the course of the year, with Ciraldo keen to bolster his forward pack for 2025, with Leigh Leopards powerhouse Tom Amone and Sydney Roosters back-rower Sitili Tupouniua having already been confirmed signings from next season.

Auckland-born Taukeiaho made his NRL debut for New Zealand Warriors back in 2013, and moved to the Roosters the following season.

It was at the Roosters where he become a household name in the NRL, having scored 13 tries and kicked 63 goals in 167 appearances for the Tricolours, helping Trent Robinson’s side win two NRL Grand Finals as well as two World Club Challenge titles.

Taukeiaho made his international debut for birth nation New Zealand in 2015 before switching allegiances to Tonga. He has represented Tonga in two World Cups, winning 15 caps in total for Kristian Woolf’s side.

