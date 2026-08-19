Sky Sports and the BBC have made a combined six broadcast picks spanning Rounds 25 and 26 of the Super League season: with two Women’s Super League games also chosen.

Sky, Super League’s main broadcaster, show all seven games over the course of each round – but have ‘exclusive’ rights to choose two which they give full production to.

Five each round fall behind Sky’s red button, but their two main games each week are given comprehensive build-up, typically involving host Brian Carney, pundits and a pitchside reporter.

The BBC have a small allocation of picks each season as part of their rights deal, and whenever they lock in a game, Sky then aren’t allowed to have that as one of their ‘exclusive’/main matches in that respective round.

Wakefield Trinity’s home game against York Knights next weekend in Round 25 had already publicly been confirmed as being shown on BBC Two due to the kick-off time changing, but is included in the broadcast picks shared today.

Accordingly, when Trinity host the Knights, that match is guaranteed to be behind Sky’s red button simultaneously as opposed to on one of their mainstream channels e.g. Sky Sports Action/Main Event.

Sky Sports and BBC lock in latest Super League broadcast picks

Next weekend, Sky’s main games come on Thursday night and Friday night.

First up, the two Grand Finalists in each of the last two seasons come to blows as Wigan Warriors host Hull KR at The Brick Community Stadium.

This term, Wigan are battling it out for the League Leaders’ Shield, but defending champions KR still have work to do to cement their play-off spot.

Friday night’s offering then sees play-off chasing St Helens welcome Leeds to the BrewDog Stadium, with the Rhinos still in the driving seat for the League Leaders’ Shield as things stand.

Sky’s first exclusive pick from Round 26, the penultimate weekend of the Super League season, comes at the Leopards’ Den as high-flying Leigh host Saints on Friday, September 4.

The following night, Leeds and Wigan – who are the current top two – meet at Headingley, and that is Sky’s second exclusive pick of the weekend.

Earlier in the day, Wakefield host Warrington at Belle Vue – with that 3pm kick-off chosen by the BBC, who will show it live on BBC Two.

A run through of those picks can be seen below…

Round 25

Thursday, August 27

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR – 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Friday, August 28

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Saturday, August 29

Wakefield Trinity v York Knights – 5.30pm KO (BBC 2)

Round 26

Friday, September 4

Leigh Leopards v St Helens – 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Saturday, September 5

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves – 3pm KO (BBC 2)

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – 8pm KO (Sky Sports)

Women’s Super League picks

In addition to being the main broadcast partner for the men’s game here in the UK, Sky are also the main broadcast of the Women’s Super League.

Midway through the year, the split has recently happened in that competition – with the Super 4s involving the top four sides.

Sky will screen a game per weekend for the next two weeks – starting on Friday, August 28, when Saints host York Valkyrie.

That will act as a double-header at the BrewDog Stadium ahead of Saints’ men taking on Leeds.

Come Saturday, September 5, defending Women’s Super League champions Wigan take on the Rhinos at Headingley.

Again, that clash is being shown live and acts as the first part of a double-header at Headingley before the pair’s men’s sides square off in Super League.

Friday, August 28

St Helens v York Valkyrie – 5.15pm KO (Sky Sports)

Saturday, September 5

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – 5.15pm KO (Sky Sports)

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!