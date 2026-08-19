Leigh have confirmed the permanent departure of young utility back Will Brough, who the Leopards say will ‘take up opportunities within the game elsewhere’.

Brough, who is the son of Super League legend Danny, spent two years at Leigh having joined them from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2025 campaign.

After recovering from an untimely shoulder dislocation suffered early on in his time with the Leopards, he made his sole first-team appearance and Super League debut earlier this season away against Warrington Wolves.

Having turned 20 last month, he will now move on to pastures new.

Leigh youngster Will Brough departs with immediate effect ‘to take up opportunities elsewhere’

Earlier this week, Championship outfit Goole Vikings announced they had taken Brough on a loan deal until the end of the season despite having only two games remaining in 2026.

Notably though, the Vikings’ announcement of Brough’s arrival labelled him as a ‘former Leigh player’, sparking speculation around whether Brough had departed the Leopards’ Den on a permanent basis.

That has indeed now been confirmed to be the case, with the Hull-born youngster free to play these last two games of the season for Goole before signing with them, or another club, for 2027 and beyond.

Super League outfit Leigh wrote on social media on Wednesday afternoon: “Leigh Leopards can confirm Will Brough has left the club with immediate effect to take up opportunities within the game elsewhere.

“Leigh Leopards would like to thank Will for his time with the club and wish him well for the future.”

Able to play at full-back and in the halves as well as at centre, Brough currently has 12 senior appearances to his name across all competitions, including the one first-team game played for Leigh earlier this season.

The other 11 have come on loan between Midlands Hurricanes, Salford RLFC and Halifax Panthers: with two tries and 13 goals amassed in total.

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