St George-Illawarra Dragons forward Luciano Leilua has completed a move to Super League for 2027 after agreeing a long-term deal with Catalans Dragons.

Leilua has been linked with a move to Super League all summer, with Catalans emerging as his likely destination as far back as last month.

And the powerhouse forward will officially ply his trade in the competition for 2027 and beyond after agreeing to join Catalans on a three-year deal.

Catalans land Luciano Leilua

A product of the Dragons’ academy, his time with the NRL side is now coming to a close in the next few weeks. He will be the latest in a long line of St George players to move to Super League, with Castleford signing Damien Cook, Tyrell Sloan and Mat Feagai – and Wakefield signing Emre Guler, who has made an early move to Trinity.

Leilua has also played for the likes of Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys before returning to the Dragons two years ago.

However, he will now make Perpignan his home from the start of next season.

He said: “I’m really excited to join his great club and its history. (I’m) Looking forward to meeting my new teammates and also everyone at the club. My family and I can’t wait to get over there and enjoy what the club have to offer.”

The former Samoa international is the latest big name to join Catalans for 2027 and head coach John Cartwright, who has also committed to the Dragons, said: “He is an experienced powerful back row who has his best footy in front of him. He’s (got) good feet for a big man and a strong offload game.”

Catalans 2027 squad comes together

There is a big overhaul on the horizon in Perpignan this winter. The likes of Tommy Makinson will retire while half-back Toby Sexton is heading back to the NRL to sign for Perth Bears.

Newcastle Knights’ Tyson Gamble will join Catalans, as will Leilua after agreeing to commit his long-term future to the club as Catalans aim to return to the upper echelons of Super League.

The Dragons have still not formally confirmed Cartwright is remaining as head coach, but he is understood to have agreed a two-year contract with the French club.

And he has continued to build his squad for next year with the addition of Leilua.

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