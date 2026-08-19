Mikey Lewis and Tevita Pangai Jr will be free to feature for Hull KR in Saturday’s game against Toulouse, after the RFL confirmed a unique disciplinary process for any charges from Tuesday’s game.

There is expected to be a significant number of charges from the Robins’ defeat to Warrington Wolves on Tuesday night. However, Lewis and Pangai Jr were undoubtedly the two highest profile cases when it comes to disciplinary flashpoints.

But despite the Match Review Panel agreeing to meet on Thursday, anyone charged and ultimately suspended will NOT be banned this weekend.

Hull KR stars free to play this weekend

That represents a somewhat good news, bad news situation for the Robins.

Were they to lose one or both of Lewis and Pangai Jr – or anyone else, for that matter – then they would be free to feature against Toulouse this weekend, a game which now feels increasingly must-win for the defending champions.

But with bans carrying over to the following week and kicking in from Monday just like the rest of the Round 24 charges, it means any bans would kick in next week.

That means they would miss the mouthwatering Grand Final rematch against Wigan Warriors next Thursday, which would be a hammer blow for Willie Peters’ side.

Of course, there is no guarantee at this stage that either will be banned, but both appear to be in some jeopardy given the incidents in question and also their respective records.

Why Lewis and Pangai Jr are in danger

Lewis is one Grade A charge away from a one-match ban due to his poor disciplinary record – while Pangai Jr knows he would miss two matches should he receive a charge of any kind, even the most minor Grade A.

There was confusion overnight about the disciplinary process given how the game took place in a unique midweek slot.

It had initially been claimed by the RFL that the disciplinary meeting would not take place until next Monday along with the rest of the Round 24 MRP. But then both coaches were made aware the meeting would be on Thursday morning.

However, in an unusual set of circumstances, the meeting will be held on Thursday – along with the rest of the Championship incidents from the previous weekend. But like in the Championship, suspensions will not kick in until the next game week – which means Rovers know they will have Lewis and Pangai Jr available this week.

But the story could be very different when they face Wigan in a week’s time.

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