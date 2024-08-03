St Helens returned to winning ways in some style – with a sensational display to hammer Hull FC and strengthen their position inside Super League’s top six.

With a number of key players out, several others stepped up to the plate in impressive fashion to ensure Paul Wellens’ side avoided becoming the first St Helens team to lose six successive league games since 1979.

Here are the player ratings – with some incredible performances from a number of eye-catching individuals..

Harry Robertson – 8

A tough blooding for the fullback, being thrown in at the deep end during a rough period. But stands up to everything thrown at his way and is incredibly exciting in attack. The Saints’ next real star in the making.

Tommy Makinson – 8

How do you prepare for life after a player like Makinson? Took his try with the usual ease but it’s his all-round game which will be so difficult for the Saints to try and replace in 2025.

Waqa Blake – 6

Blake’s form still remains an issue. Looks much more comfortable on the wing as opposed to centre and didn’t quite hit his stride once again.

Ben Davies – 7

Davies, by his own admission, hasn’t quite been at it for most of this season but this was one of his stronger displays.

Tee Ritson – 6

Quiet in truth. Always runs hard and carries with vigour but didn’t really get much of a chance to show what he could do in broken play.

Moses Mbye – 8

Slotted in at half-back to impressive effect once again. His last-play options in particular were brilliant and he will be vital for the Saints with Jack Welsby and Jonny Lomax out.

Lewis Dodd – 7

All eyes were on Dodd as he was given an opportunity – and while he wasn’t outstanding, he certainly did well enough to suggest he’s meriting of a longer run in the side.

Matty Lees – 8

All-action from the very start. The leader of the Saints’ pack in the continued absence of Alex Walmsley and emerging into a monumental Super League forward.

Daryl Clark – 10

The game’s outstanding player. At the heart of everything the Saints did well whenever he was on the field. Clark’s own try was the icing on the cake of a faultless display from the hooker.

Agnatius Paasi – 8

Never quite looked at home playing at 13; Paasi was much better in the front row here and was sensational in both of his big spells on the field.

Matt Whitley – 7

Took his try smartly and looks to be slowly getting back towards the form he had at the start of this season as he builds back into his comeback.

Curtis Sironen – 9

The unsung hero of the Saints pack. Certainly doesn’t grab all the headlines but Sironen is one of the best overseas signings the Saints have made in years. Magnificent again today.

Morgan Knowles – 9

Sensational. Led from the front defensively on his return and was just as superb in attack, with a wonderful assist for Paasi’s try late on. The Saints will be a better side by some margin for Knowles‘ return. Ran Clark incredibly close for the Saints’ best player.

Joe Batchelor – 7

Put himself about in the usual high-quality fashion on his long-awaited return from injury. The Saints will be thrilled to get a player of his calibre back.

James Bell – 9

Things always seem to lift when Bell comes off the bench. A real ball of energy in the middle of the park and is another who just seems to make things tick for the Saints when they truly need it most.

Jake Burns – 8

An incredibly popular member of the Saints squad, epitomised by the reaction from his team-mates to the young hooker’s first try. Impressive – complimented Clark brilliantly at hooker.

Noah Stephens – 8

Some brilliant impact from the bench from the young forward. Carried on the initial work started by Lees and Paasi brilliantly.

