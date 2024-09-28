6 conclusions from Warrington Wolves’ win over St Helens

Warrington Wolves booked their place in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs thanks to a 23-22 golden point win over St Helens.

The Wire actually trailed 16-10 at half-time before turning things around in the second half. George Williams’ drop goal in extra-time was ultimately proved to be the difference on a day when there were plenty of talking points.

So let’s get into them, shall we?

Golden point drama

It looked like Warrington were going to win the game when the score was 22-16 in their favour until Saints winger Jon Bennison dived over in the corner with less than two minutes to go. The iceman Mark Percival nailed the conversion from the touchline to send the game into golden point on the full-time hooter.

And, at the second attempt, Williams held his nerve to slot home a one-pointer in extra-time to send the Wire through to next week’s semi-finals. Burgess’ side are now just 80 minutes away from Wembley.

There were 12,000 inside the Halliwell Jones Stadium: and the atmosphere sounded like there was 50,000 there. incredible scenes.

Warrington face a tough trip to Hull KR

The first weekend of play-off eliminators are complete, and with that, the semi-finals have been confirmed.

Warrington face a tough trip to Sewell Group Craven Park to face Hull KR on Friday night, whilst League Leaders’ Shields winners Wigan Warriors will host Leigh Leopards in a Battle of the Borough clash at the Brick Community Stadium on the Saturday.

Warrington deserved the result and were just about the better team on the night. Their attack with George Williams and Matt Dufty is a joy to watch at times, and they’ve got this steeliness about them in defence now that we haven’t really been used to seeing in the BIG games that much before.

The best version of Saints we’ve seen in a while?

They might not have got the result they were hoping for, but it was the best St Helens performance that we’ve seen in a while.

Wellens’ side made a couple of mistakes which Warrington were able to capitalise on a few times: but they fought hard, they defended hard and they had a similar aura about them that we associate with them over the last four or five years. If they perform like this next season, then they won’t go far wrong.

George Williams magic

Warrington’s George Williams one of the best half-backs in Super League, without a doubt.

The England skipper was at the heart of everything the Wire did with the ball and scored all of their tries on the back of his ball-playing skills.

If Williams is on it, then Warrington tend to be on it. He makes them tick and, whilst everyone knows how good he is in attack, his defensive traits are equally as impressive. A proper rugby league player.

Jack Welsby is a superstar

We’ve just talked about Warrington’s best player, so it’s only right that we talk about Saints’ best player.

Welsby was outstanding in the first half and was one of the main reasons why they were 16-10 ahead at half-time.

The England international has not played an awful lot of fullback this year, but it is his preferred position and you could see that was evident by his performance at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. He was dangerous when he had the ball in his hands and provided spark and zip their attack. He reads the game so, so well, too.

Trio hit milestones

It was a proud afternoon for St Helens trio Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax.

Makinson, who will join Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal in 2025, made the 350th appearance of his career whilst Percival made his 250th career appearance. Saints skipper Jonny Lomax, meanwhile, played his 250th game for his boyhood club.

