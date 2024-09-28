Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley has revealed that he has been given the all clear from any serious injury.

Charnley was stretchered from the field after landing awkwardly following a tackle on Salford’s Ryan Brierley during the Leopards‘ Super League play-off victory at the Red Devils on Friday night.

He required lengthy medical attention, with staff from both teams tending to Charnley before he was placed on a stretcher with a neck brace.

It sparked fears of a serious injury, with Leigh coach Adrian Lam revealing after the game that Charnley was on his way to hospital for scans to determine the severity of the problem which left him on the ground for several minutes.

But Charnley has taken to social media to confirm that he has been cleared of any major problems.

“Thanks for all your messages. I’m on my way home from having the all clear,” he said on Instagram. “Staff at Salford Royal were class. Thanks to my medical team for looking after me. Great win.”

Charnley played a pivotal role in the win which took Leigh to within one game of a first-ever Super League Grand Final appearance.

The winger scored the game’s opening try shortly after half-time to put the Leopards 4-2 ahead, and they never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the evening.

Whether Charnley would be cleared to feature in a semi-final next week, though, appears highly unlikely given the fact he was taken to hospital.

It means Leigh will be without one of their big names for the semi-finals but more importantly than that, Charnley appears to be on the way to a full and complete recovery.

