Sam Burgess delivers Warrington Wolves injury update with outside-back out for season

Warrington Wolves will be without homegrown centre Connor Wrench for the rest of the season, his coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

The 22-year-old suffered an ACL injury in their 48-0 win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday, which comes as a bitter blow to the Wolves and Wrench, who suffered a devastating ACL injury in his opposite knee back in 2022.

“It’s not great for Connor – it’s as we expected and he’s done for the year,” Burgess told the media in Manchester following the announcement that Warrington will face Wigan in Las Vegas next year.

“It’s tough news for Connor for take and for us as a club as we really value. He’s got a positive mindset about it so he’ll just get on with it.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s the worst part of the game, but he’s got our full love and support. We’ll take good care of him.”

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess provides full injury update

Meanwhile, Warrington will be without another centre for Thursday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos, with Toby King ruled out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Wire will also be missing Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) and Josh Thewlis (shoulder) this week as well as key prop James Harrison due to a one-match ban. However, winger Matty Ashton could be set to return from the treatment room.

“Lachie is a bit of a funny one. We’re not sure how long he’s going to be out for but it’s not as bad as we first thought,” he said.

“Kingy’s got a little bit of a strain in there so he’s looking at around four or five weeks.

“Josh Thewlis isn’t available yet but Matty Ashton will be pretty close this week, and hopefully we’ll be able to get Jordy Crowther back this week.

“Josh is doing everything he can to get back – he’s not too far away but he won’t be back for this week.

“We were tested big time last week – we only had Paul Vaughan on the bench for the last half hour of the game.

“We lost our two wingers leading into the game and then our two centres during the game, so we were really stretched. I’m proud of the guys for managing that adversity.

“We’ll go into this game with 17 players at least – we’re stretched in the outside backs but that’s part of the journey and we’re looking forward to that adversity.”

