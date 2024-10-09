Salford Red Devils confirm signing of London Broncos star with length of contract revealed

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of hooker Sam Davis from London Broncos on a two-year deal from 2025, as revealed by Love Rugby League back in August.

The 25-year-old becomes Salford‘s second confirmed signing ahead of the 2025 campaign, with Cook Islands international Esan Marsters having already been announced on a three-year contract from Huddersfield Giants.

Davis has spent the majority of his professional career in London, making 93 appearances for the Broncos, with 23 of those coming in 2024.

2025 won’t be the first time Leicestershire-born Davis has moved up north though, having enjoyed a brief spell with York Knights in 2022.

Davis, the brother of Leigh Leopards forward Matt Davis, will link up with his new Salford team-mates when the Red Devils commence 2025 pre-season training later this year.

“After what has been a tough season with a lot of ups and downs, I am buzzing to have signed with Salford for the next two years,” Davis said.

“After facing them twice this season it was clear that they are a top quality team with quality players, so I am really happy to be joining their ranks next season.

“I have heard great things from a few familiar faces at the club about the group and the staff, and also to work under Paul (Rowley) who was formally a hooker will be great for the development of my game.

“I can’t wait to rip in for the team and club next season.”

Davis was a mainstay in Mike Eccles’ London side in 2024, starting in all-but five Super League matches, scoring three tries and providing three assists.

