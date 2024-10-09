Leigh Leopards confirm second new recruit for 2025 as dual-international signs

Leigh Leopards have confirmed the signing of New Zealand and Samoa international Isaac Liu on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 33-year-old forward becomes Leigh’s second confirmed recruit ahead of next season, with Newcastle Knights full-back David Armstrong having been announced earlier this year on a three-year contract as of 2025.

Liu departed Gold Coast Titans following the conclusion of their 2024 campaign and leaves the NRL with 272 first-grade appearances under his belt.

The Auckland-born front-rower has won 10 caps on the international stag for New Zealand, whilst he has also represented his Samoan heritage five times.

“We are obviously delighted in signing Isaac,” said Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester.

“He brings a wealth of experience and quality leadership to the playing group.

“He has played in successful sides in the NRL competition and having lost the experience of John Asiata and Ricky Leutele, and those kinds of guys it was important we got a leader.

“Isaac is definitely one of those guys and I’m sure he will become a fans’ favourite at Leigh Leopards in 2025.”

Liu played in two NRL Grand Final victories during his time with Sydney Roosters as Trent Robinson’s side claimed back-to-back Premierships in 2018 and 2019. Liu also helped the Roosters win two World Club Challenge titles in 2019 and 2020.

On the international stage, Liu made his international debut for Samoa in 2014, representing his heritage in the Four Nations that year. He then switched allegiance to his birth nation New Zealand, representing the Kiwis in the last two Rugby League World Cup tournaments in 2017 and 2022.