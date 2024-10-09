Cronulla Sharks youngster Siteni Taukamo’s future could well be in Super League in 2025: after it was suggested the off-contract winger is attracting interest from English clubs over a move to the competition.

Taukamo is yet to feature in a single game for the Sharks, but the 19-year-old is viewed as a player with a bright future in the sport. However, he has not yet been offered fresh terms at Cronulla, leaving him facing an uncertain future in the NRL.

And Fox Sports have suggested that Taukamo is picking up interest from clubs in Super League. A number of clubs have at least one open quota spot to use ahead of next season, and the winger could be a player of interest to multiple sides.

Taukamo has experience of playing in England, too. He was named in the Greece squad at just 18 years of age for the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

He played in all three group games for the national team, scoring two tries. One of those came against England at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, when the winger scored Greece’s only points in a 94-4 defeat.

Taukamo’s game-time has been limited to the New South Wales Cup this season. He featured seven times for Newtown Jets, scoring five tries. He did not feature in their run to the Grand Final of the competition in the play-offs, though.

Given that inexperience, a move to England would appear to represent a gamble for any Super League club looking to use a quota spot on a player without a senior appearance to his name in the NRL.

But it would not be the first time a club have opted to take such a gamble and had an impressive return for their outlay.

As it stands, Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards have free quota spots for 2025.

