Wigan Warriors make first signing for 2025 in shape of League 1 talent

Wigan Warriors have made their first signing for 2025 in the shape of young talent George Hirst from League 1 title winners Oldham on a two-year deal, with a further one-year option in the club’s favour.

The 23-year-old, who stands at 6ft 4in, has made 31 appearances for Oldham over the last two seasons and played a key role in helping Sean Long’s side achieve promotion to the Championship from League 1 this year.

Hirst’s move to reigning Super League champions Wigan caps a stunning rise from the Batley-born back-rower, who was playing in the Yorkshire Men’s League for Almondbury Spartans just three years ago.

“George joins us following an outstanding season with Oldham in only his second year as a professional player,” said Wigan coach Matt Peet.

“We believe he has the physical attributes and the character to be a success at Wigan.

“We look forward to supporting him as he starts life as a full time professional and we are confident that he will add to the club on and off the field.”

George Hirst ‘excited’ by opportunity to join Wigan Warriors

Hirst also played for Dewsbury Moor and Dewsbury Celtic during his amateur days before joining Almondbury Spartans prior to getting his shot in the semi-professional ranks with Oldham ahead of the 2023 season.

He was under contract with the Roughyeds for 2025 but he will now join Wigan and could return to Boundary Park on loan next season, should Wigan not require his services that particular week.

“I’m very pleased, I’m excited to be here and be given the opportunity to come to a club like this,” Hirst said on joining Wigan.

“You can tell there is a big family ethos here, they don’t just want you as a player – they want you to be part of the family, too.”

Hirst has previously represented England at Under-19s level for the Community Lions against Scotland, Wales and Australia.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS ON LRL

👉 Jake Connor’s first Leeds Rhinos words as bold ‘doubters’ admission made

👉 Cronulla Sharks winger ‘garnering interest’ from Super League clubs as NRL exit appears likely

👉 Every departing London Broncos player and their next moves in 2025 as fresh exit likely