Jake Connor’s first Leeds Rhinos words as bold ‘doubters’ admission made

Jake Connor has completed his transfer to Leeds Rhinos after agreeing a two-year deal with the Super League club: and insists he is determined to silence those who are doubting the move.

Connor has been granted a release from Huddersfield Giants to make the move across West Yorkshire, and he becomes the latest big name to sign up for what increasingly looks like a significant rebuild of the Rhinos squad under Brad Arthur going into 2025.

The move has attracted some criticism: not least from Rhinos legend Barrie McDermott, who told Love Rugby League earlier this month he ‘wasn’t excited’ by the prospect of Connor signing given his reputation on the field.

But Connor, who almost joined Leeds earlier in his career, has insisted that is fuel for him to prove people wrong when he pulls on a Rhinos shirt next year.

He said: “I can’t wait to get started with the club and get to meet the lads. I nearly joined the Rhinos a few years ago so it feels like things have come full circle. I know I will have people who doubt me, I’m used that, but I will be working hard to earn the respect of my team mates and the coaching staff during pre-season, that’s all that counts.

“I’m passionate about Rugby League, whether that is coaching Siddal or on the field with my team and I want to win. This is the biggest move of my career and I am excited about what we can achieve over the next few years.”

Rhinos coach Arthur insisted Connor’s versatility made him an appealing transfer target, though it is believed he will primarily be utilised as a centre in 2025.

Arthur said: “I would like to welcome Jake to the club, he will be a key addition to our squad because of his versatility. One of the big things we identified as an area for improvement was strength in depth in our backs and competition for places.

“Everyone will start pre-season with a clean slate and it will be up to them to earn a spot in the side for Round One across pre-season. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “Anyone who has watched Super League over the last decade will know what Jake can bring onto the rugby pitch, in terms of skill levels and special moments in a game, especially when he is on the front foot.

“For the Rhinos, Jake can play anywhere in the back line and I am looking forward to seeing him as part of our squad and making his own mark within the team line up going forward. I would like to thank Huddersfield Giants for the professional way we have been able to make this deal work.”