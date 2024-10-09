History-making England star returns to rugby union after two seasons in NRLW

England international Fran Goldthorp has returned to rugby union with Premiership Women’s side Loughborough Lightning after spending two seasons in the NRLW with North Queensland Cowboys.

The 21-year-old made 16 appearances over two seasons with the Cowboys, winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2023.

The former Leeds Rhinos star made history when she became one of the first English players to head over to the NRLW – a fully professional competition in Australia – alongside Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos to Newcastle Knights) and Hollie-Mae Dodd (York Valkyrie to Canberra Raiders).

Goldthorp played rugby union for Loughborough between 2021 and 2023, making 20 appearances whilst earning a call-up to England’s Under-20s team at the time.

Prior to her stint in Australia, the fullback helped Leeds win two Women’s Super League titles and scored 45 tries in 44 games for her hometown club after making her senior debut at the age of 16 back in 2019.

She has won eight caps for England in rugby league and represented her country at the Rugby League World Cup on home soil in 2022.

Fran Goldthorp ‘excited’ to return to Loughborough Lightning

Fran Goldthorp in NRLW action for North Queensland Cowboys in 2023

Goldthorp has now returned England following the conclusion of the 2024 NRLW campaign: and will head back to rugby union with her former club Loughborough.

“I’m really excited to be back with Lightning after a few years away,” said Goldthorp.

“It was at Loughborough where my rugby union journey started and I am really looking forward to working hard with the team and seeing what we can achieve together this season.”

Goldthorp makes her return to rugby union a year out from England hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil.

She added: “I want to give my all to contribute to the team on and off the field to achieve our goals in what is a really exciting year ahead for women’s rugby, with a fiercely competitive PWR season being followed by the 2025 Six Nations and a home World Cup.”

Lightning head coach Nathan Smith added: “I’ve seen it work in terms of the rugby league crossover, it is good that she has played rugby union before, it’s not like it’s her first hit out.

“The women’s NRL is arguably the best women’s rugby competition in the world. For her to be playing week in, week out in that and performing well, she is a world-class rugby league player.

“Can that now transfer into playing into the best women’s rugby union league in the world? I am confident that it can.”

