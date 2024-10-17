Kurt Haggerty’s first words as Salford Red Devils confirm new head coach from 2026

Salford Red Devils have confirmed that Kurt Haggerty will take over the head coaching reins from Paul Rowley ahead of the 2026 season on a three-year contract.

Haggerty will continue in his current role as assistant to head coach Rowley for the 2025 campaign before taking the head coaching position ahead of 2026, with Rowley moving into a director of rugby role with the Red Devils.

Haggerty, who worked closely with Rowley at Leigh as a player and Toronto Wolfpack as a coach, joined Salford‘s backroom staff in 2022.

The 35-year-old former Ireland international enjoyed a stint as interim head coach of Leigh during their 2021 Super League campaign: but will take on his first permanent head coaching gig in 2026, with the Red Devils saying in their press release that he ‘has always been seen as a natural replacement’ for the role.

“I am extremely proud to be the next head coach of Salford Red Devils in 2026,” Haggerty said.

“When I joined the club back in 2022, there was a clear strategy, vision and legacy being implemented for the future of the club.

“It’s great to see the club moving in the right direction and it’s a very exciting time to be a part of the organisation.

“I would like to thank Paul King (CEO) and the board of directors for the opportunity to coach the Red Devils.

“I would also like to personally thank Paul Rowley for being a continued support network and mentor through this journey, as well as other coaches I have worked alongside to get to this point today.

“And finally, thank you to my family for their unwavering support.”

Salford Red Devils chief delighted to secure ‘one of the brightest young coaches in the game’ Kurt Haggerty

Red Devils CEO Paul King says the appointment of Haggerty as head coach from 2026 is a ‘step in the right direction’ for the club as they look to become a major force in Super League in the coming years: and build on the back of the success that Rowley has enjoyed in recent years.

“It is a time of real positivity for our club and securing a succession plan for 2026 is another step in the right direction,” King said.

“Kurt has already showcased his excellent coaching acumen alongside Paul and Krisnan (Inu), but I’m excited to see his abilities flourish as head coach.

“He is one of the brightest young coaches in the game and I am looking forward to continuing our brilliant working relationship next season, and into his new role ahead of 2026.”

