Ryan Hall’s try-scoring record versus every single club ranked: Hull FC 3rd, Castleford Tigers 2nd…

Ryan Hall scored the 28th try of his career against Castleford on Friday night as Hull KR swept aside the Tigers at Craven Park, with the Robins 36-6 winners. And that stat got us thinking about Hall and his relentless try-scoring ability.

The 36-year-old winger became Super League‘s top try-scorer of all-time earlier this season, surpassing former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire’s long-standing record.

He’s now got 13 in 24 appearances across all competitions this year, and his four-pointer on Friday night against Cas was Hall’s 292nd career try in the British game.

Below, we take an in-depth look at Hall‘s club career on these shores to date, breaking down who he’s played the most, and perhaps more importantly, who he’s scored against the most!

Without further ado…

RELATED: The one surprise British club that Hull KR’s Ryan Hall never managed to score against will blow your mind

Appearances against

Ryan Hall has faced off against Wigan Warriors 44 times so far in his career, more than any other British club

Hall has played against 22 different clubs in the British game to date – only donning a shirt himself for boyhood club Leeds and current employers Hull KR.

Making his senior debut for Leeds in May 2007 against Bradford Bulls, he went on to feature 330 times for the Rhinos in total before departing for the NRL and Sydney Roosters at the end of the 2018 season.

Upon returning to Super League in 2021, he joined KR – and remains with the Robins today. Friday’s game against Castleford was his 98th appearance in their colours.

Next year, it’s been confirmed that he will round off his career back at Leeds having penned a one-year deal at Headingley for 2025.

Ranked from least to most

22. Barrow Raiders – 1

= Blackpool – 1

= Doncaster – 1

19. Batley Bulldogs – 2

= Featherstone Rovers – 2

= Toulouse Olympique – 2

16. Crusaders – 7

= Leeds Rhinos – 7

14. Widnes Vikings – 11

13. Leigh Leopards – 16

12. Bradford Bulls – 17

11. London Broncos – 19

10. Hull KR – 21

9. Salford Red Devils – 27

8. Huddersfield Giants – 33

= Wakefield Trinity – 33

6. Catalans Dragons – 34

= Warrington Wolves – 34

4. Castleford Tigers – 35

3. Hull FC – 37

2. St Helens – 39

1. Wigan Warriors – 44

RELATED: The exceptional stats behind Peta Hiku’s masterful display in Hull KR’s win against Castleford Tigers

Tries against

Ryan Hall scores a try for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield in February 2008 – He’s scored 22 in total against the Giants so far in his career

It took Hall just four senior appearances to find his way over the try-line, doing so at senior level for the first time in a Leeds win away against St Helens at Knowsley Road on July 6, 2007.

The veteran has now scored 22 tries against Saints in his career in total, though remarkably has grabbed more than that against four other sides.

Castleford, with 28, are one of those. The Tigers were the victims of the flier’s first career hat-trick in August 2009, when Leeds ran riot in a thumping 76-12 victory at Headingley. Hall actually got FIVE tries that night!

Ranked from least to most

22. Doncaster – 0

21. Barrow Raiders – 1

= Blackpool – 1

= Featherstone Rovers – 1

18. Batley Bulldogs – 2

17. Toulouse Olympique – 3

16. Crusaders – 4

= Leeds Rhinos – 4

14. Bradford Bulls – 9

= Widnes Vikings – 9

12. Leigh Leopards – 12

11. Hull KR – 14

10. London Broncos – 15

9. Salford Red Devils – 19

= Wakefield Trinity – 19

7. Huddersfield Giants – 22

= St Helens – 22

= Wigan Warriors – 22

4. Warrington Wolves – 24

3. Hull FC – 26

2. Castleford Tigers – 28

1. Catalans Dragons – 30

LRL RECOMMENDS: The Warrington Wolves product with ‘great potential’ thriving under Sam Burgess’ tutelage

Tries per game against (average)

Ryan Hall completes a hat-trick against Catalans in 2021 – He’s scored 30 tries in 34 appearances against the Dragons so far in his career!

Utterly remarkably, Hall has a try-rate of at least one in two matches against every one of the clubs he’s faced in the British game except Doncaster.

He has only faced the Dons on one occasion, a Challenge Cup tie for Leeds in 2017, and didn’t get on the scoresheet.

On average, of the current Super League clubs, he enjoys himself the most against Catalans Dragons – with 30 tries in 34 appearances (0.88 per game) against the French outfit to his name so far.

The Dragons are actually KR and Hall’s next opponent, too. The pair meet at Elland Road this coming Sunday (August 18) during Magic Weekend.

Ranked from lowest to highest

22. Doncaster – 0

21. Featherstone Rovers – 0.5

= Wigan Warriors – 0.5

19. Bradford Bulls – o.53

18. St Helens – 0.56

17. Crusaders – 0.57

= Leeds Rhinos – 0.57

15. Wakefield Trinity – 0.58

14. Huddersfield Giants – 0.66

= Hull KR – 0.66

12. Hull FC – 0.7

= Salford Red Devils – 0.7

10. Warrington Wolves – 0.71

9. Leigh Leopards – 0.75

8. London Broncos – 0.79

7. Castleford Tigers – 0.8

6. Widnes Vikings – 0.82

5. Catalans Dragons – 0.88

4. Barrow Raiders – 1

3. Batley Bulldogs – 1

2. Blackpool – 1

1. Toulouse Olympique – 1.5

LRL RECOMMENDS: Selecting the 2024 Super League Dream Team (so far), with 5 clubs included