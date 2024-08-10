Hull KR: The ‘exceptional’ stats behind Peta Hiku’s masterful display in Castleford Tigers win

Peta Hiku produced one his best performances in a Hull KR shirt to date in their comfortable 36-6 win over Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

The New Zealand international has been one of the leading centres in Super League this season, and he, arguably, delivered his best display yet in the red and white of Hull KR on Friday.

Without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into Hiku’s exceptional stats. They make for good reading, if you’re a Robins fan that is..

1 try

1 assist

15 tackles

7 tackle busts

2 clean breaks

23 carries

177 metres

There was only one man on the field who made more metres than Hiku – KR winger Joe Burgess, who scored a double, making 225 metres in their victory.

Hiku’s stats make for impressive reading on both sides of the ball, too. He was a constant threat for Castleford‘s defence, busting seven tackles and having made two clean breaks: and let’s not forget to mention his try and assist.

And in defence, Hiku got stuck in as the Tigers threw a lot of traffic his way, making 15 tackles.

But the 31-year-old’s number of carries and metres made are really what highlights his involvement, with 177 metres made from 23 carries against the Tigers.

At the time of writing, Willie Peters’ side are sat top of the Super League table following their win over Craig Lingard’s Tigers.

And if they are to do something special this year, then Hiku will be absolutely vital to their journey.

Hiku was initially earmarked to be the club’s fullback when he was signed last year: but he was on the end of criticism from many at the start of the season for his displays in the No. 1 role. However, since reverting back to his natural position of centre, Hiku has become one of the best outside-backs in Super League: and Niall Evalds is playing brilliant in his preferred role of fullback.

Hiku’s talent has never been doubted, and he is certainly reaping the rewards for his performances in the centres for Rovers. The Kiwi international has proven to be an exceptional signing.

