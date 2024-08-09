6 conclusions from Hull KR’s win over Castleford Tigers

Hull KR returned to the top of the Super League table following a comfortable 36-6 victory over Castleford Tigers at Sewell Group Craven Park.

It was the Tigers who actually opened the scoring through Alex Mellor before the Robins crossed four times through Peta Hiku, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis and Ryan Hall to give Willie Peters’ side an 18-6 lead at the break.

Hull KR scored three further tries in the second half through Burgess, Niall Evalds and Tyrone May to secure a comfortable 36-6 win.

Hull KR strengthen position in two top

The Robins are back top of the Super League table, although it may only be for 18 hours or so, with Wigan Warriors facing Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon.

But what their win over Castleford’s does do is strengthen their grip inside Super League’s top two, meaning that – as things stand – they will get a home semi-final come the play-offs.

But there’s still plenty of the season to be played, with the Rovers having six games remaining of the regular campaign, which are as follows: Catalans Dragons (MW), St Helens (A), Salford Red Devils (H), Wigan Warriors (A), Leigh Leopards (A), Leeds Rhinos (H).

Fortress Craven Park

The term of making a home ground a ‘fortress’ can be sometimes used as a cliché by us media types: but it’s genuinely the case for Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park.

The Robins have the second-best home record in Super League, sitting only behind reigning champions Wigan.

Peters’ side are currently joint second with Catalans and Salford, having gained 18 points from a possible 22, boasting a win percentage of 81.8.

It’d be fair to say that not many teams would fancy going up against Rovers at Craven Park in the play-offs.

Another little piece of history for Ryan Hall

Hull KR’s veteran winger Ryan Hall broke the Super League record for tries scored back in June: and he climbed the all-time ladder of British try-scorers with his try in their win over Castleford.

The 36-year-old, who will return to Leeds Rhinos for a career swansong in 2025, surpassed Great Britain legend Garry Schofield into stand-alone 20th place in the list of all-time scorers in the British game, with Hall now sitting on 331 career tries. Magnificent stats.

Peta Hiku a class above

What a signing Hiku has proven to be for the Robins.

He was earmarked as the club’s long-term fullback when he first arrived but received criticism in his first couple of performances in the No. 1 role. However, since switching to his natural role of centre, Hiku has been nothing short of a sensation.

The New Zealand international has been one of the leading centres in Super League this season: and has really added strike to the edges for Peters’ side.

Hiku racked up 149 metres from 20 carries in Rovers’ win over the Tigers, making two clean breaks and busting six tackles to alongside his try and assist. For good measure, he even made 16 tackles! A fine effort from the Kiwi.

The standout stats that separate the two sides

The metres stats are certainly the standouts from this match, with Hull KR running for more than 600 metres than their Castleford counterparts, whilst they made 843 more metres when running with the ball.

Meanwhile, the Robins registered 55 tackle busts compared to the 21 of the Tigers. And on missed tackles, Castleford missed 55 in contrast to the 21 of Hull KR.

As aforementioned, it wasn’t the tidiest game we’ve seen: but entertaining nonetheless.

Castleford’s end of season goals with 2025 in mind

Craig Lingard’s side were on a good run of form recently, having won three games on the bounce, but they’ve since lost three straight matches.

Other than pride, there’s not an awful lot for Cas to play for now but they’ll want to finish the season strongly to build into 2025.

The Tigers have certainly improved under Lingard and are in a stronger position now than they were this time last year: without question. As Lingard regularly mentions in his press conferences, it’s all about building for the Tigers and constantly making those marginal gains: both on and off the field, and that’s what they’re doing.

Cas have got six games remaining, which are as follows: Huddersfield Giants (MW), Warrington Wolves (H), Hull FC (A), Leigh Leopards (H), St Helens (A) and Huddersfield Giants (A). They are certainly capable of picking up a few more points before the season’s done.

