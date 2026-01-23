The Challenge Cup continues at pace this weekend – with the final stage of the competition before the Super League clubs enter taking place as Round Two begins.

The Championship teams enter the competition for the first time this weekend too, making it a monumental weekend of action – with the prospect of a couple of upsets likely along the way too.

One spot in Round Three has already been confirmed: Lock Lane received a bye through to face Hull KR after their scheduled opponents, Featherstone Rovers, did not make it to the start line in 2026.

And there are two games for you to enjoy this weekend, one on each day.

Saturday 24th January

Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven (2:30pm) – BBC iPlayer and Red Button

We head to South Yorkshire for the first offering of the weekend, as the BBC’s regular scheduled pick for the early rounds pits two Championship sides against one another.

It’s not too surprising a pick, but there have been plenty of times in recent years when an amateur side has been given priority billing by the Beeb. However, this weekend it will be Craig Lingard’s Sheffield Eagles who host Cumbrian heavyweights Whitehaven.

The winners get a plum tie too: they host Warrington in Round Three. All the action kicks off at 2:30pm.

Sunday 25th January

Waterhead v Rochdale Hornets (1:30pm) – The Sportsman

The Sportsman have selected an amateur v professional tie for their pick, with Waterhead hosting Rochdale Hornets from 1:30pm.

The prize is enormous – there arguably isn’t one bigger. The winners will play host to the Challenge Cup’s most successful team, Wigan Warriors, in Round Three!

Challenge Cup Round Two draw

Saturday 24 January: Stanningley v Hunslet (1:30pm), Heworth v Keighley Cougars (1:30pm), Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions (2pm), Wigan St Judes v Barrow Raiders (2pm), Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Salford RLFC (6pm), Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven (2:30pm).

Sunday 25 January: Thatto Heath Crusaders v Widnes Vikings (1pm), Waterhead v Rochdale Hornets (1:30pm), Blackbrook v Workington Town (2pm), Dewsbury Rams v West Hull (2pm), Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC (2pm), London Broncos v Wests Warriors (2pm), North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers (2:30pm), Oldham v Orrell St James (3pm), Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings (3pm), Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder (3pm), Halifax Panthers v London Chargers (3pm), Midlands Hurricanes v Aberavon Fighting Irish (5pm).