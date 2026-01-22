Search for new RFL CEO begins as job advertisement outlines role

The search for a new Chief Executive Officer of the Rugby Football League is underway after an advertisement was published this week.

The governing body is seeking a new permanent appointment following the departure of Tony Sutton last year, with Abi Ekoku currently in the role on an interim basis.

With a ‘competitive’ salary offered, the role is based out of the RFL’s base on the Etihad Campus in Manchester and would see the successful candidate take on a major role in the future direction of the sport.

Published by executive search & development experts McBride Sport, the advertisement reads: “The Group CEO will provide unified strategic leadership across the Rugby Football League Group, encompassing both the National Governing Body for Rugby League in England and Rugby League Commercial, its revenue-generating arm. This role is central to ensuring the sustainable growth, integrity, commercial success, and cultural leadership of Rugby League at all levels of the game.

“This is a defining leadership role with the opportunity to shape the future of Rugby League in England, ensuring it thrives both on and off the field for generations to come. For a confidential discussion or copy of the candidate information pack please contact me directly – nedwards@mcbride-sport.com“

There have been significant changes at board level in the past 12 years, headlined by the return of Nigel Wood as Senior Executive Director, as well as Chair of Rugby League Commercial. Previous RFL chair, Simon Johnson, departure, alongside a number of other officials over the course of 2025.

It comes at a time when the governing body are on the search for a new men’s team head coach following the departure of Shaun Wane last week. England will compete in the Rugby League World Cup later this year.