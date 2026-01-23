Hull KR have suffered an injury setback after new recruit Tom Amone broke his hand in training.

The prop, the club’s main recruit heading into the 2026 Super League season, is believed to have suffered the injury during the closing stages of the club’s warm weather training camp in Tenerife.

Sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that Amone is now a doubt for the opening-round Super League fixture against York Knights, though the club are confident he will be fit in time to play in the World Club Challenge match against Brisbane Broncos a week later.

It is a blow for Amone, who is being backed for a big season at the Robins after making the move from Castleford Tigers, who he joined last year after a brief stint with Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

Before that, Amone had been one of Super League’s standout forwards during an excellent stint at Leigh Leopards, making the Super League Dream Team in 2023, a year in which the club won the Challenge Cup.

That form earned him a move back to the NRL before agreeing to join Rovers for this year, which resulted in him making a short-term switch to the Tigers.

Thankfully for the Robins, the injury is not a major one and they do have plenty of pack options for their opening-round fixture, with Sauaso Sue, Jai Whitbread, Sam Luckley, Jordan Dezaria, Dean Hadley and Jack Brown among their front-row options.

Beyond that, Rovers are fully fit, excluding Lee Kershaw, with the winger still recovering from an ACL injury. Sam Luckley is the only other slight doubt for round one but is tracking to be fit after knee surgery in the off-season.

Rovers’ first competitive fixture of the year is in the Challenge Cup, when they take on community club Castleford Lock Lane of February. They have a trial match with Wakefield Trinity before that.