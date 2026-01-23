London Broncos owners Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel have refused to rule out the prospect of some high-profile Australian internationals coming to the club in 2027 if they are promoted to Super League.

The Broncos began life under their new owners with a convincing victory against Widnes Vikings last weekend. They are in Challenge Cup action this weekend against Wests Warriors and should they win, they will host Super League side Bradford in Round Three.

And with the top-flight high on their agenda for 2027, the pair have spoke to Sky Sports about possibly being able to lure some of the world’s best talent.

Wechsel insisted that the presence of Reagan Campbell-Gillard in the capital already was having a positive impact in terms of speaking to potential new recruits about the benefits of London.

And after the Kangaroos squad visited the capital during the Ashes, Wechsel admitted he felt it was more viable than ever to get some huge names to sign on the dotted line and move to Europe.

He said: “When the Kangaroos were here, a lot of the boys were up and about coming to London.

“Cam Munster actually said if you give me Locky’s number, I’ll come! I think that was a throwaway line but they loved being in London. Even with Reg (Campbell-Gillard), so far he’s been reporting back to different players about how much he enjoys it.

“I think if we’re successful this year on the field and we go up, the people on the field speak highly about it then there’s going to be a lot of interest. I think the wives in particular would love to come to London. You can go to Europe, there’s a lot of travel and a lot of attraction.”

However, Lockyer admitted there needed to be more financial investment in Super League should the competition be able to afford the best players in the world.

He said: “One of the challenges for the game over here is we need to find ways to create more revenue. Player wages in Australia continue to go up and up.

“In pounds, it’d be around £700,000-750,000 (what the top players earn) and those numbers are going to keep going up. 20 years ago there were a lot of players coming over here at the back end of their career because of the money. The money was significant. So that part is how do you bring more revenue in to pay your players more, but also give your clubs more money too.”