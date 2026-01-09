Several Challenge Cup games and a number of pre-season friendlies have been called off due to the freezing conditions that have gripped large parts of the country.

Storm Goretti has caused heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures across the majority of the United Kingdom, leading to a number of postponements.

The first competitive rugby league of the year has been impacted, with Challenge Cup First Round ties falling victim to the weather – including the BBC’s initial pick for live television coverage.

The broadcaster will show one game from every round of the competition again in 2026 and their pick for this weekend was originally set to be Rochdale Mayfield’s clash with Ince Rose Bridge. However, that has been called off – and the BBC will now show Thatto Rugby versus Seaton Rangers instead.

It will be streamed on BBC platforms from 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

Two more Challenge Cup games have gone too, with Telford Raiders’ clash with London Chargers set to be played next Saturday, while a date is yet to be confirmed for King Cross Park’s game with West Hull in Halifax.

Pre-season matches between Castleford Tigers and Oldham on Saturday – a match that was originally set for Benidorm before that trip was cancelled – and Batley Bulldogs’ clash with Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles on Sunday afternoon have also fallen victim to the weather.

Postponed games (10-11 January)

Challenge Cup: Rochdale Mayfield v Ince Rose Bridge, King Cross Park v West Hull, Telford Raiders v London Chargers

Pre-season friendlies: Castleford Tigers v Oldham, Batley Bulldogs v Sheffield Eagles

