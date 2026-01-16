York-based amateur team Heworth have received a bye through to Round Two of this year’s Challenge Cup after their scheduled opponents, the RAF, reluctantly forfeited their opening round tie.

The two sides were scheduled to meet last weekend in York but freezing temperatures caused by Storm Goretti. The game was all set to go ahead as planned before Heworth postponed the fixture with just an hour to go until kick-off.

The RAF, whose squad is made up of players based all around the country, had arrived at the game and were left shellshocked by the decision – and they have now admitted a return trip to North Yorkshire this weekend is unfeasible.

They reluctantly confirmed in a statement that they have had to forfeit the game due to demands away from the game for their players, with a number of players that were due to play last weekend now unable to be released from their work in the forces to come and play the fixture again.

That means that they have stepped away from the competition this year – but insist they will be back in 2027.

“The RAF Rugby League Association has reluctantly withdrawn from this year’s Challenge Cup round one fixture,” they said on social media.

“Last week’s postponement, combined with short-notice operational demands, has left us unable to field a squad that reflects the standards and traditions of the competition.

“Despite exhausting every option, several players are deployed, committed to essential operational duties or unable to be released at short notice.

“We remain immensely proud of our Challenge Cup heritage and appreciate the understanding of the rugby league community as we navigate these operational pressures. We look forward to returning stronger in future competitions.”

The verdict means that Heworth automatically get through to the next round, and they will face Championship side Keighley Cougars in 2026. The winners of that game face either Midlands Hurricanes or Aberavon Fighting Irish for a place in the last 16 of the tournament.