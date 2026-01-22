Castleford Tigers have wished one of their local community clubs well in their upcoming Challenge Cup clash with holders Hull KR, despite suggesting they have been snubbed to host the fixture.

Castleford Lock Lane have landed a bumper tie in the knockout competition after they were drawn against last year’s treble winners, who will begin their defence of the cup against their community opponents.

It has now been confirmed that Lock Lane have given up home advantage, with the game to take place at Rovers’ Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday, February 6th.

The game will provide a huge financial boost to Lock Lane, with a sizable crowd of which they will receive a significant share of the gate receipts.

It had been anticipated that Lock Lane may play the game at the Tigers’ OneBore Stadium, meaning the game would be played in the town but at a facility capable of hosting a game of such magnitude.

That, however, has not materialised, which had resulted in discussion on social media once it was confirmed where the game would take place.

Responding, the Tigers took to social media, claiming they were keen to host the fixture, only for a different approach to be taken.

Posting on X, the Tigers said: “Good luck to our community club @LockLaneOpenAge against Hull KR in the Challenge Cup Third Round!

“We would have loved to host you at The OneBore Stadium but can understand the players wanting to play at the home of the holders.”

Other clubs are expected to surrender home advantage in order to maximise gate receipts, with the new format providing smaller clubs with the opportunity to safeguard their financial future for years to come.

Meanwhile, it is Rovers’ first competitive game of the season. They will subsequently open their Super League season a week later when they face newly-promoted York Knights, before the World Club Challenge showdown with Brisbane Broncos.