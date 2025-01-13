Rugby league legend makes shock Arsenal Fan TV appearance

You never know where rugby league icons will pop up and appear – but even we weren’t expecting to see what we saw on Sunday night!

With minimal league action this weekend, the sporting spotlight was on football’s FA Cup, chiefly the tie between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United won on penalties and after the game, hugely popular fan channel Arsenal Fan TV were conducting interviews with supporters who attended the game outside the ground.

One of those interviewees? League legend Martin Offiah!

Offiah, a Manchester United fan, had attended Sunday’s game and stopped to offer his thoughts – and given how tense some Arsenal fans were, it made for pretty interesting viewing!

We won’t share the whole transcript, but Offiah getting engaged in a heated debate with one Arsenal fan certainly made for compelling viewing: as he tried to offer some calm by linking his own journey to the top of elite sport.

He said: “In life you never know what’s going to happen. I was just a little black kid from Hackney, didn’t know nothing and I’ve got a statue outside Wembley. That’s got to be a bigger leap than Arsenal winning the Premier League. You don’t know what the future is going to hold.”

Then when the same fan tried to tell him he had no faith in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Offiah said: “You might as well give up. You can’t get rid of him, so would you give up? Are you still going to fight? When you come, you’re supporting the team so you haven’t given up.”

It was a shock for us to see Offiah, that’s for sure!

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull FC’s top 10 appearance makers of Super League era including numerous club icons

👉🏻 7 Super League players you completely forgot moved to the NRL

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos star recalls concussion horrors and fears over career