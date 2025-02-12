Super League is back on Thursday when defending champions Wigan Warriors host neighbours Leigh Leopards in an intriguing season-opener.

Matt Peet’s men completed a remarkable clean sweep of trophies in 2024 but can they do it all again this year?

Ahead of some mouthwatering round one fixtures, legendary former Wigan winger Martin Offiah gives Love Rugby League his expert prediction for each game.

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (Thursday, 8pm)

After everything Wigan achieved last season, there will be a lot of eyes on this one and the crowd is looking like it could be approaching 20,000.

There will be a bit of pressure on Wigan this season because just winning is not enough; now it’s also about how they win.

Leigh are a very good side and have a new star full-back in David Armstrong, but I expect the Warriors to emerge victorious.

Offiah’s prediction: Warriors by 10-12 points.

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (Friday, 8pm)

Sam Tomkins getting injured during last weekend’s Challenge Cup tie at Halifax is a concern for the Dragons.

Tomkins is one of the greatest players of his generation – I always think of his 2011 Challenge Cup final try against Leeds at Wembley and that matchwinning score for Catalans against St Helens in 2023.

Despite his injury, I still expect Catalans to be too strong for a new-look Hull side who need to be a lot better this season.

Offiah’s prediction: Dragons by 6-12 points.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers (Friday, 8pm)

After Castleford’s Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford on Sunday, the pressure is already on Danny McGuire and his men.

Hull KR have emerged as a coming force in the past couple of seasons under Willie Peters and they will be looking to start the season on a high.

On home soil, I am expecting the Robins to win this one comfortably.

Offiah’s prediction: Rovers by at least 14 points.

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (Saturday, 3pm)

The Rhinos have finished eighth in the past two seasons and for a club of their size and stature that is simply not acceptable.

They have made some good signings during the winter – Jake Connor is one which really interests me – and I expect them to turn Wakey over at Headingley.

Leeds have already beaten Wigan in a pre-season friendly and, while Trinity have made some excellent acquisitions themselves, I’m backing Brad Arthur’s boys to edge this one.

Offiah’s prediction: Rhinos by 4-8 points.

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (Saturday, 5.30pm)

This is a more than winnable game for Saints and I expect them to do so convincingly.

Turbulent barely begins to describe life at Salford during the off-season with all the uncertainty over the club’s future.

Salford are one of my old clubs – I scored my 500th career try for them – and I have sympathy for their recent plight but I expect St Helens to win handsomely on Saturday.

Offiah’s prediction: Saints by at least 16 points.

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (Sunday, 3pm)

I think this could be the closest game of the round – the battle of the Burgesses.

It’s an interesting one with Tom Burgess making his debut for the Giants against a Wolves team coached by his big brother Sam.

I expect Huddersfield to come out firing and, while it could go either way, Warrington should be challenging for the title this year so I’m backing them to edge this game.

Offiah’s prediction: Wolves by 2-4 points.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos coach makes Harry Newman admission after ‘immature’ transformation

👉🏻 The Super League Draft 2025: Our writers pick their all-star teams

👉🏻 BBC’s first seven Super League games in 2025 confirmed with Leigh featuring three times

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards dealt injury setback as squads named for Wigan Warriors opener